Khon Kaen police intensify hunt for murder suspect

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police are accelerating their search for a suspect vehicle in connection with the brutal murder of a woman, whose charred remains were discovered in a tyre at a dumpsite in Khon Kaen’s Waeng Noi district. The forensic examination confirmed the victim was a 35 year old woman, approximately 160 centimetres tall. The case has spanned three provinces, and investigators are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage from the past week for potential leads.

In the quiet outskirts of Khon Kaen, tragedy struck when the remains of a woman, reduced to a skeletal state and burned in a tyre, were found in a garbage pit in Nong Duu village on February 18. The Forensic Science Institute at Khon Kaen University has positively identified the victim as a 35 year old female standing at approximately 160 centimetres tall.

The Deputy Chief of Khon Kaen Provincial Police, Police Colonel Preecha Kengsarikit, revealed significant advancements in the investigation. Collaborative efforts among the investigative team, the Provincial Police Region 4, and the Waeng Noi Police Station have focused on two primary CCTV locations: the village where the discovery was made and the suspected routes the perpetrator may have used to transport and burn the body. Particular attention is given to the days leading up to and including February 16, covering more than 20 points across Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Chaiyaphum provinces, reported KhaoSod.

Pol. Col. Preecha emphasised that all aspects of the case are under thorough examination, from the possibility that the murder occurred elsewhere and the body was disposed of at the site to the scenario where both the killing and disposal happened at the dump site. The investigation aims to identify the victim and then delve into the finer details.

The police have received continuous tips from the public, and Pol. Col. Preecha urges anyone with missing family members or relevant information to come forward to assist with DNA verification. However, details regarding the suspected vehicle and individuals in the existing database remain confidential to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The police are determined to coordinate their efforts to bring the perpetrator to justice, whether the crime originated from another location or was committed in Waeng Noi district. The case remains a high priority, with the police committed to ensuring a thorough and careful investigation to resolve this heinous crime.