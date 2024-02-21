Bangkok man held for abduction and child sexual assault

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 24 year old man was arrested in the Klong Toey district of Bangkok on charges of abducting and molesting a young girl under the age of 15 and committing rape of a child under the age of 13. The suspect, identified only as Thanachot, was apprehended following a mother’s shocking discovery of her daughter’s ordeal, which led to a police report and subsequent arrest warrant.

Today, February 21, in a significant operation led by Police Colonel Manoon Kaewkam, the head of Subdivision 1, Division of Suppression, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Rueangwit Duangjinda, the team successfully detained Thanachot on the strength of a warrant issued by the South Bangkok Criminal Court dated January 29.

The investigation revealed that Thanachot had lured the 12 year old victim, referred to as C for privacy, through Facebook chats that gradually escalated to a romantic tone. Once he gained the girl’s trust, he invited her for a car ride, which tragically ended in her sexual assault at a local flat.

The victim’s mother, upon learning the horrifying details, immediately reported the incident to the police at Bang Phongphang Station, leading to the court issuing an arrest warrant, reported KhaoSod.

Despite being cornered by the evidence and the gravity of the charges, Thanachot maintained his innocence during the police interrogation. Following his denial of all accusations, he was transferred to the Bang Phongphang Station for further legal proceedings.

