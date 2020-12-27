Thailand
Pro-democracy movement making little headway… monarchy’s powers remain untouched
The cost of pushing for change in 2020 by Thailand’s pro-democracy movement is still being splashed all over the news after more than 55 protesters sustained injuriesat rally sites, mostly minor. And, as the year comes to an end, protest leaders say they are taking a break, only to come back stronger in 2021.
But some question whether the fervent effort by thousands of students to call into question the nation’s charter and demand amendments really made any sizeable difference. The monarchy’s place in the constitution remains unchanged as well as the military’s hold on power, with a complete hold on all Senate seats… and votes.
However, such sizeable protests have clearly made an impact as precedents were set, namely in some protesters’ bold actions to ignore the nation’s Lèse Majesté law that ban criticism of the country’s revered monarchy, with consequences of breaking that law including prison time of up to 15 years. The young students have also seen themselves polarised from much of Thailand’s conservative society, including the ripping apart of many families over the matter.
Constitutional drafts to change the 2017 Charter paved the way for the setting up of a Constitution Drafting Assembly, but the chapter relating to the monarchy remains unaffected, with a refusal of the fragile conservative coalition government refusing to entertain any such amendments.
A joint sitting of the parliament also rejected the “people’s bill,” which was proposed by the civic group iLaw. Such a bill would have made a constitutional rewrite possible by a fully-elected charter-drafting assembly, which would empower the assembly to include the chapter related to the monarchy’s powers to be amended.
Despite it being backed by around 100,000 voters, the denial of the first-ever voter-driven charter amendment motion to be debated by Parliament, dealt a blow to the student-led anti-establishment movement, which aimed to banish the 2014 military coup from its current stronghold.
Parliament’s decision to reject such amendments, that would curb royal powers, signals that the fight for change still has a long and rocky road ahead. Despite protest leaders demanding a new, democratic Constitution, the resignation of Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and reform of the monarchy, nothing has significantly changed as of now.
Currently, the 2017 Constitution remains unchange as 2019’s general elections ended up with a ‘stacked’ senate with appointed military or junta members. The situation makes it difficult, if not impossible, to pass anything that was against the wishes of the military as they hold all 250 votes in the Senate.
Parliament’s decision to pass the 2 amendment draftsare just the start of a long approval process as each amendment requires a 2nd and 3rd reading with results expected in January. If the amendment drafts do pass a 3rd reading, they will then be put to a national referendum as they involve changes to the process of amending the Constitution.
For now, the protest groups say they will continue to push for change, but seem to remain undaunted.
Amnesty International campaign urges PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to drop charges pressed on protesters
The human rights group Amnesty International has launched a campaign calling on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to drop charges pressed on a number of activists for their role in the pro-democracy movement and to repeal, or at least amend, Thailand’s draconian lèse majesté law which carries a punishment of 3 to 15 years in prison for insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy.
According to the campaign, at least 220 people, including minors, face criminal charges for relating to their actions in the pro-democracy movement. Activists are calling on government and monarchy reform, raising issues considered taboo and unprecedented in Thai society.
At least 32 demonstrators, including protest leaders, face lèse majesté charges under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code for speeches or actions at recent pro-democracy rallies, according to Amnesty International.
Thailand must amend or repeal the repressive laws it is using to suppress peaceful assembly and the expression of critical and dissenting opinions.
Amnesty International is calling on people to take action and send a letter to the prime minister, calling on the Thai government to change their approach when handing the ongoing protests to protect human rights.
Sample letter by the human rights campaign calls on Prayut to:
- Immediately and unconditionally drop all criminal proceedings against protesters and others charged solely for exercising their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression
- Cease all other measures, including harassment, aimed at dissuading public participation in peaceful gatherings or silencing voices critical of the government and social issues
- Amend or repeal legislation in order to ensure it conforms with Thailand’s international human rights obligations on freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, and to train state officials to carry out their duties confirming to Thailand’s obligation to respect, protect and fulfil the peaceful exercise of the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.
Thailand
Thailand downplays UN criticism over imposing Lèse Majesté law
Thailand’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has played down the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ criticisms over the kingdom’s enforcement of the Lese Majeste law, which has seen the arrests and detentions of pro-democracy activists, including a 16 year old minor.
Tanee Sangrat, a ministry spokesman, says the law is not aimed at curbing freedom of expression for the nation’s people, nor the exercise of debate or academic freedom over the monarchy as an institution.
Tanee says the precedent of the law existing in many countries to protect the dignity of royal families is being observed under the Criminal Code in Thailand, along with libel laws for any Thai citizen.
He says that where these charges are handed down, they are done so in accordance with due process, and that many cases have received a royal pardon. In regards to the recent move to charge a 16 year old student, he says the case was denied a request for detention by the Juvenile Court and instead, the minor was granted conditional bail instead.
“Once again, it bears repeating that in the past couple of months, protesters have not been arrested solely for exercising their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Those arrested had violated other Thai laws and the majority have already been released.”
But the UN Human Rights Body Committee isn’t taking the bait.
“We are deeply troubled by the move by Thai authorities to charge at least 35 protesters in recent weeks, including a 16-year old student protester, under Article 112 — the lese majeste provision of Thailand’s criminal code.”
The law is unlike others as any Thai citizen, no matter what country they reside in, and at any time, can bring a case of lese majeste against any other individual, Thai or foreign. It does not have the governing body serving as a monitor like other criminal cases do, as they are typically brought to court by government prosecutors.
Now, due to the current political instability in Thailand, it is clear that the law is being imposed upon many as a way to silence protesters. Before PM Prayut took power in the 2014 coup, the law was rarely enforced. But after the coup, and up until now, at least 98 lese majeste charges have been filed, according to Thai watchdog iLaw.
Human rights groups say many of those cases were used to persecute opponents to the military government, an allegation that the military-backed government has denied.
The Thai monarchy is protected by Section 112 of the country’s Penal Code, which says whoever defames, insults or threatens the king, the queen, the heir-apparent or the regent shall be punished with imprisonment of three to 15 years. Such a law has been present since the 1900’s when Thailand was known as Siam.
However, Prayut announced last June that the law was suspendedunder instructions of the new Thai sovereign. But, the protests continued along with arrests under the law.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Protests
United Nations condemns Thailand’s use of lèse majesté law against minor | VIDEO
The United Nations High Commission for Human Rights has expressed shock and dismay at Thailand’s use of its strict lèse majesté law against a 16 year old pro-democracy activist. The lèse majesté law, also known as Section 112 of the Criminal Code, prohibits insulting, defaming, or criticising the Thai Monarchy, and carries a punishment of up to 15 years’ imprisonment.
OHCHR (UN High Commissioner for Human Rights) spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani has called on Thailand to refrain from using the law against those exercising their right to freedom of speech, as she expressed alarm that a minor was being charged under the law. The OHCHR has repeatedly urged Thailand to amend the law to meet the Kingdom’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
“It is extremely disappointing that after a period of 2 years without any cases, we are suddenly witnessing a large number of cases, and – shockingly – now also against a minor. We also remain concerned that other serious criminal charges are being filed against protesters engaged in peaceful protests in recent months, including charges of sedition and offences under the Computer Crime Act. Again, such charges have been filed against a minor, among others.”
With Thailand’s political unrest showing no sign of ending any time soon, the OHCHR is calling on the government to refrain from bringing serious charges against pro-democracy activists who are gathering peacefully and expressing their opinion. It says such acts should not result in retaliation.
“The UN Human Rights Committee has found that detention of individuals solely for exercising the right to freedom of expression or other human rights constitutes arbitrary arrest or detention. We also urge the government to amend the lèse majesté law and bring it into line with Article 19 of the ICCPR on the right to freedom of expression.”
You can watch a video of the OHCHR statement below.
Craig
Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 3:06 pm
All I can say is “good luck”. It’s not my country and glad it isn’t.
John
Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 3:32 pm
The so-called pro democracy movement is nothing more than a American globalist cosmopolitan backed communist movement. Americans have now finally realized it’s going to take more than voting to restore true liberty and freedom from tyranny. Good luck Thailand, if we can get our shit squared away we will help you.