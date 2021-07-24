His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid

Chulabhorn Royal Academy posted on Facebook that His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has donated more than 2.8 billion baht of his personal money in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The King had made donations to institutes and hospitals involved in the treating and care of people infected by the Covid-19 virus.

In the post to Facebook yesterday, the academy stated that 2.4 billion baht has been allotted to 27 clinics, hospitals, and medical colleges throughout the country in order to purchase supplies and much-needed medical equipment. In addition to that sum, another 100 million baht has been donated by the King for the Navamindrapobitr 84th Anniversary Building, part of Siriraj Hospital.

Covid-19 outbreaks spread like wildfires through Thailand’s severely overcrowded prison systems, and another round of royal donations were earmarked specifically for hospitals within prisons as they dealt with huge numbers of infected inmates. In total, the King donated 345 million baht to prison hospitals, spreading the money between 44 separate facilities.

The Facebook post was made by Chulabhorn Royal Academy ahead of his upcoming birthday next week on July 28. The statement expressed gratitude to His Majesty the King for his caring and concern, and generosity to help the people of Thailand. They thanked him for protecting the wellbeing of those afflicted by the Covid-19 virus, and for looking out for medical personnel, doctors, frontline workers and others working hard to battle the pandemic.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on