Bang Sue Station begins 150k vaccine booster shots tomorrow

Bang Sue Grand Station will begin the rollout of Thailand’s booster shot program, a third vaccine to bolster the effectiveness of those that received 2 Sinovac vaccines previously. The director of the Bang Sue central vaccination centre confirmed the rollout will begin at 11 am tomorrow.

The first round of injections will be for 150,000 people who initially were vaccinated against Covid-19 between March and May at the Bang Sue centre with two doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine that is less effective against the Delta variant of the virus now found in the majority of infections in Thailand.

In total there have been about 550,000 people who were vaccinated early in the vaccine rollout and received 2 doses of Sinovac. Later vaccinations have used AstraZeneca vaccines or a cocktail mixing one Sinovac vaccine with one AstraZeneca and in some cases one AstraZeneca vaccine and the second dose using Pfizer.

The Bang Sue Grand Station intends to vaccinate 15,000 people each day over the weekend beginning tomorrow, and then 10,000 daily vaccines each day after that until the 150,000 injections are finished on October 13.

Starting around the end of the month, the centre will next begin sending short messages via mobile phone to invite other people to receive their booster shot despite having been vaccinated at a location other than Bang Sue Grand Station. Those who have not received a notification but wish to get a booster shot at the Bang Sue centre can register next month using the “Vaccine Bang Sue” app.

The director of the vaccination centre said that, as of today, they are done giving first injections to any new patients, and will shift their focus entirely to second vaccines and the third booster shots. They intend to give the booster shots to 2,000 people per day from October 14 after the initial faster rate of the first 150,000 recipients.

SOURCE: MCOT

