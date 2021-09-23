Connect with us

Bangkok

Bang Sue Station begins 150k vaccine booster shots tomorrow

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Covid-19 vaccine booster shots start at Bang Sue Grand Station tomorrow. (via Pixabay)

Bang Sue Grand Station will begin the rollout of Thailand’s booster shot program, a third vaccine to bolster the effectiveness of those that received 2 Sinovac vaccines previously. The director of the Bang Sue central vaccination centre confirmed the rollout will begin at 11 am tomorrow.

The first round of injections will be for 150,000 people who initially were vaccinated against Covid-19 between March and May at the Bang Sue centre with two doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine that is less effective against the Delta variant of the virus now found in the majority of infections in Thailand.

In total there have been about 550,000 people who were vaccinated early in the vaccine rollout and received 2 doses of Sinovac. Later vaccinations have used AstraZeneca vaccines or a cocktail mixing one Sinovac vaccine with one AstraZeneca and in some cases one AstraZeneca vaccine and the second dose using Pfizer.

The Bang Sue Grand Station intends to vaccinate 15,000 people each day over the weekend beginning tomorrow, and then 10,000 daily vaccines each day after that until the 150,000 injections are finished on October 13.

Starting around the end of the month, the centre will next begin sending short messages via mobile phone to invite other people to receive their booster shot despite having been vaccinated at a location other than Bang Sue Grand Station. Those who have not received a notification but wish to get a booster shot at the Bang Sue centre can register next month using the “Vaccine Bang Sue” app.

The director of the vaccination centre said that, as of today, they are done giving first injections to any new patients, and will shift their focus entirely to second vaccines and the third booster shots. They intend to give the booster shots to 2,000 people per day from October 14 after the initial faster rate of the first 150,000 recipients.

SOURCE: MCOT

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Stonker
2021-09-23 19:32
51 minutes ago, Thaiger said: ... two doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine that is less effective against the Delta variant of the virus now found in the majority of infections in Thailand. "... less effective ..." That's a bit…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok59 mins ago

Bang Sue Station begins 150k vaccine booster shots tomorrow
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Expat “dual pricing” at Thai hospital lawsuit; Patong bars raided | September 23
Economy2 hours ago

PM Prayut announces a 5-point plan for the future economy
Sponsored1 day ago

HOMA is now offering fully-serviced, affordable lifestyle apartments in Phuket Town.

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Khon Kaen restaurant busted for allegedly serving alcohol
Kanchanaburi4 hours ago

14 Burmese migrant workers arrested for allegedly illegally crossing the border
Chiang Mai4 hours ago

Cyclist unable to take steep hill plunges to his death in Chiang Mai ravine
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

Thaiger Bites | The eye of the Thaiger | Ep. 24
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 13,256 new cases; provincial totals
Pattaya5 hours ago

Pattaya Man goes looking for food, later found dead in graveyard
Phuket6 hours ago

Minor Phuket entry revision: Covid-19 test within 7 days, not 3
News6 hours ago

Grenade attack kills ranger in Pattani
Pattaya6 hours ago

Reopening Pattaya: Will it happen next week or not?
Thailand7 hours ago

5 police kiosks set on fire in Bangkok, no injuries reported
Pattaya7 hours ago

Pattaya restaurant busted selling alcohol, 15 arrested
Thailand7 hours ago

Decision on Hua Hin Hospital “dual pricing” case set for next week
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending