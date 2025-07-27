Body of missing swimmer found at Nai Thon Beach

The body of a 23 year old man, Nianus Salae, has been discovered near the rocks at Nai Thon Beach after he was swept away by waves while swimming. Rescue workers have taken the body for forensic examination before it is returned to his family for religious rites.

Nianus, who worked in Phuket but hailed from Pattani province, was swimming with five friends when he was carried away by strong waves on July 25 at 6.50pm. The search for his body was coordinated by Siwat Rawangkun, the district chief of Thalang, along with Doctor Somkid Chokkhong, an advisor to the Phuket governor, and Police Colonel Salan Santisasanakul, the police chief of Sakhu.

The operation involved collaboration with the Sakhu Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, the village head of Sakhu, and Thalang district officials, who set up a special centre to search for the missing man. Family members from Pattani also joined the search efforts.

The Kusol Dharma Foundation assisted the search with a team of 25 divers and seven inflatable boats. Additionally, the Cherng Talay Subdistrict Administrative Organisation was contacted to inspect the coastline within their jurisdiction near the incident site.

The search strategy included both marine and rocky areas. Unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) were deployed to survey the coastal area and inspect the vicinity for the missing person.

Body of missing swimmer found at Nai Thon Beach | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

At 6.56am, the search team from the Kusol Dharma Foundation discovered Nianus’s body near the rocks at Nai Thon Beach. Relatives, who were deeply saddened, confirmed the identity of the body as Nianus Salae.

Body of missing swimmer found at Nai Thon Beach | News by Thaiger

The police, along with a forensic doctor from Wachira Phuket Hospital, were contacted to conduct a detailed autopsy at Thalang Hospital. Following the examination, the body will be handed over to the family for religious ceremonies, reported KhaoSod.

Body of missing swimmer found at Nai Thon Beach | News by Thaiger

