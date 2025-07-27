Phuket police arrest 43 in anti-drug raids across 26 sites

Phuket law enforcement agencies have apprehended 43 people following a series of coordinated raids across 26 sites on the island over the past week. These actions are part of the ongoing NO Drugs NO Dealers campaign aimed at eradicating drug-related activities in the province.

Between July 22 and July 25, police arrested 24 people for serious drug offences and 19 for drug use, according to Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat. During these operations, police seized 1,873 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), 43.64 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice), three grammes of ketamine, and five ecstasy pills. In addition, seven assets valued at approximately 123,000 baht (US$3,790) were confiscated.

The results of the campaign were highlighted at two events at Provincial Hall on July 25, including a gathering of law enforcement personnel and a subsequent press conference. Governor Sophon also reviewed past achievements of anti-drug efforts on the island.

From October 1, 2023, to July 21, 2025, 2,262 drug cases were closed, leading to the arrests of 2,379 suspects, of whom 1,401 were charged with serious offences and 978 with drug use.

During these efforts, 19 drug trafficking networks were dismantled, and 456 assets worth over 42 million baht (US$1.29 million) were seized. Over this 659-day period, 13 major cases were resolved, involving 17 suspects, including two foreigners.

Governor Sophon reiterated the province’s commitment to a zero-tolerance drug policy and mentioned the expansion of the Sustainable Subdistrict Project to establish drug-free villages, with 22 communities already involved. Approximately 310 people have participated in rehabilitation programs under this initiative.

He stressed that the crackdown aligns with national policies and requires collaboration from all sectors to ensure the creation of safe, drug-free communities. Governor Sophon stated, “This campaign is not just about arrests. It’s about long-term prevention, rehabilitation, and cooperation. We are committed to protecting the people of Phuket from the dangers of drugs.”

He concluded by emphasising the campaign’s goal of making Phuket a safer and healthier place to live, crediting its success to the strong cooperation among police, health services, administration, and local communities, reported The Phuket News.