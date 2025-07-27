Phuket police arrest 43 in anti-drug raids across 26 sites

Crackdown uncovers growing narcotics network

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 27, 2025
348 1 minute read
Phuket police arrest 43 in anti-drug raids across 26 sites | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

Phuket law enforcement agencies have apprehended 43 people following a series of coordinated raids across 26 sites on the island over the past week. These actions are part of the ongoing NO Drugs NO Dealers campaign aimed at eradicating drug-related activities in the province.

Between July 22 and July 25, police arrested 24 people for serious drug offences and 19 for drug use, according to Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat. During these operations, police seized 1,873 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), 43.64 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice), three grammes of ketamine, and five ecstasy pills. In addition, seven assets valued at approximately 123,000 baht (US$3,790) were confiscated.

The results of the campaign were highlighted at two events at Provincial Hall on July 25, including a gathering of law enforcement personnel and a subsequent press conference. Governor Sophon also reviewed past achievements of anti-drug efforts on the island.

From October 1, 2023, to July 21, 2025, 2,262 drug cases were closed, leading to the arrests of 2,379 suspects, of whom 1,401 were charged with serious offences and 978 with drug use.

During these efforts, 19 drug trafficking networks were dismantled, and 456 assets worth over 42 million baht (US$1.29 million) were seized. Over this 659-day period, 13 major cases were resolved, involving 17 suspects, including two foreigners.

Governor Sophon reiterated the province’s commitment to a zero-tolerance drug policy and mentioned the expansion of the Sustainable Subdistrict Project to establish drug-free villages, with 22 communities already involved. Approximately 310 people have participated in rehabilitation programs under this initiative.

Phuket police arrest 43 in anti-drug raids across 26 sites | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

He stressed that the crackdown aligns with national policies and requires collaboration from all sectors to ensure the creation of safe, drug-free communities. Governor Sophon stated, “This campaign is not just about arrests. It’s about long-term prevention, rehabilitation, and cooperation. We are committed to protecting the people of Phuket from the dangers of drugs.”

Related Articles

He concluded by emphasising the campaign’s goal of making Phuket a safer and healthier place to live, crediting its success to the strong cooperation among police, health services, administration, and local communities, reported The Phuket News.

Photo: PR Phuket

Latest Thailand News
Body of missing swimmer found at Nai Thon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Body of missing swimmer found at Nai Thon Beach

3 hours ago
Thai police arrest suspected Cambodian spy near Surin border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police arrest suspected Cambodian spy near Surin border

4 hours ago
Phuket police arrest 43 in anti-drug raids across 26 sites | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police arrest 43 in anti-drug raids across 26 sites

4 hours ago
Thailand seeks slot waiver amid drop in Chinese tourists | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand seeks slot waiver amid drop in Chinese tourists

5 hours ago
Cambodian military attack damages Thai heritage site with rockets | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian military attack damages Thai heritage site with rockets

6 hours ago
Rail services to Ban Khlong Luek halted amid border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Rail services to Ban Khlong Luek halted amid border tensions

6 hours ago
Thailand faces drought risk by 2026 amid ongoing flooding concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand faces drought risk by 2026 amid ongoing flooding concerns

6 hours ago
Phuket invests 50 million baht in underpass lighting upgrades | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket invests 50 million baht in underpass lighting upgrades

6 hours ago
Escalating Thailand-Cambodia conflict prompts mass evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Escalating Thailand-Cambodia conflict prompts mass evacuation

7 hours ago
Thai policemen injured by Cambodian mortar fire in Sisaket | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai policemen injured by Cambodian mortar fire in Sisaket

7 hours ago
Artillery fire damages homes in Ubon Ratchathani, causes alarm | Thaiger Thailand News

Artillery fire damages homes in Ubon Ratchathani, causes alarm

7 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest two men in 434kg meth bust | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest two men in 434kg meth bust

7 hours ago
Thailand launches 24-hour cyber unit amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches 24-hour cyber unit amid Cambodia border tensions

7 hours ago
Fire at Bangchak Oil Refinery contained after explosion | Thaiger Pattaya News

Fire at Bangchak Oil Refinery contained after explosion

8 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia clash leaves 33 dead, displacing 150,000 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia clash leaves 33 dead, displacing 150,000

8 hours ago
Topless woman rescued on Pattaya street in distress drama | Thaiger Pattaya News

Topless woman rescued on Pattaya street in distress drama

1 day ago
Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes

1 day ago
Baby monkey boom delights visitors at Chon Buri zoo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Baby monkey boom delights visitors at Chon Buri zoo

1 day ago
Rayong visa scam busted as 34 illegal workers nabbed on site | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong visa scam busted as 34 illegal workers nabbed on site

1 day ago
Artists flock to Phuket for Asia’s biggest sketch fest | Thaiger Phuket News

Artists flock to Phuket for Asia’s biggest sketch fest

1 day ago
Flights scrambled as Thai travellers flee Cambodia chaos | Thaiger Thailand News

Flights scrambled as Thai travellers flee Cambodia chaos

1 day ago
Thai govt unleashes 87 billion baht to jolt economy | Thaiger Business News

Thai govt unleashes 87 billion baht to jolt economy

1 day ago
Bangkok drug bust: 27 arrested in police raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok drug bust: 27 arrested in police raid

1 day ago
Weed stench driving tourists away, claims Phuket MP | Thaiger Phuket News

Weed stench driving tourists away, claims Phuket MP

1 day ago
Top cop’s Mercedes goes up in flames in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Top cop’s Mercedes goes up in flames in Pattaya

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 27, 2025
348 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x