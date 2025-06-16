Rampage in Chiang Khan: drunk foreigner arrested with knife and stick

Police yesterday, June 15, arrested an intoxicated foreigner for assaulting locals and damaging their vehicles in a popular tourist destination, Chiang Khan, in the Isaan province of Loei.

Residents reported the foreigner’s violent behaviour to Chiang Khan Police Station, stating he had been riding a motorcycle and using a wooden stick to strike passersby and hit vehicles.

Motorists also took to social media to share photos of the suspect and issued warnings to others travelling in the area.

Some witnesses said the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, while others speculated he may have been using drugs.

Officers responded to the scene and found the suspect still present. He was described as being between 45 and 55 years old, though his nationality has yet to be confirmed.

Police attempted to search him for drugs, but he refused. As a result, officers escalated the situation, arresting him and taking him to the police station.

A wooden stick was confiscated at the scene, and a subsequent search uncovered a knife in his possession. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

The suspect now faces three legal charges:

Section 43(2) of the Land Transport Act: Driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants – punishable by up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of 5,000 to 20,000 baht, or both.

Section 43(8) of the Land Transport Act: Reckless driving without consideration for others’ safety or convenience – punishable by the same penalties.

Section 64 of the Vehicle Act: Driving without a valid licence – punishable by up to one month’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 1,000 baht, or both.

In a separate incident in May, another intoxicated foreign motorist was arrested in Phang Nga province after crashing a luxury BMW into a road construction vehicle. The driver allegedly attempted to bribe police with 10,000 baht, but officers rejected the offer.

Phuket, another major tourist destination, also saw repeated incidents involving intoxicated foreign visitors. In April, a drunk foreign couple overturned a sedan and, rather than expressing remorse, were seen dancing around the wreckage, sparking widespread public criticism.