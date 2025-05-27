Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police

A drunk BMW driver crashed into a road construction vehicle and a local’s car in the southern province of Phang Nga on Sunday, May 26, before attempting to bribe police officers to avoid legal consequences.

Phuket Times reported that the accident occurred on the Khok Kloi–Phuket Road, near the Khok Kloi Bus Terminal, at 11.25am yesterday. The foreign couple in the grey BMW attempted to flee the scene, but witnesses managed to stop them and contacted the police.

According to one witness, both foreigners appeared to be intoxicated. It is suspected that drink driving was the cause of the collision. The damages to the construction vehicle and the car of the local in the area was not clarified in the report.

Five police officers arrived to investigate the incident. During their investigation, the foreign man, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly offered officers 10,000 baht in exchange for dropping the case.

The officers refused the bribe and escorted the couple to Khok Kloi Police Station for further legal action. Police did not confirm the legal consequences the foreign driver will face, nor did they disclose the driver’s blood alcohol level.

According to a related report, the man may be charged under Section 78 of the Land Transport Act for causing damage to another person’s property while driving. This offence carries a penalty of up to three months’ imprisonment, a fine ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 baht, or both.

If alcohol is confirmed in his system, he could face an additional charge for driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants. This offence, under Section 43(2) of the Land Transport Act, is punishable by up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine between 5,000 and 20,000 baht, or both.

In a similar incident last month, another foreign national was involved in a BMW crash in Phuket. On April 27, a British man drove his white BMW into a roadside restaurant on Kwang Road during the early hours. He claimed that a cat ran in front of his vehicle, prompting him to swerve to avoid it.

The British man and his girlfriend reportedly sustained only minor injuries. However, CCTV footage of the incident and the results of his alcohol test were not released to the public.