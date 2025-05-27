Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police

Intoxicated foreigner crashes into road construction vehicle and resident's car

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin43 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
168 1 minute read
Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A drunk BMW driver crashed into a road construction vehicle and a local’s car in the southern province of Phang Nga on Sunday, May 26, before attempting to bribe police officers to avoid legal consequences.

Phuket Times reported that the accident occurred on the Khok Kloi–Phuket Road, near the Khok Kloi Bus Terminal, at 11.25am yesterday. The foreign couple in the grey BMW attempted to flee the scene, but witnesses managed to stop them and contacted the police.

According to one witness, both foreigners appeared to be intoxicated. It is suspected that drink driving was the cause of the collision. The damages to the construction vehicle and the car of the local in the area was not clarified in the report.

Five police officers arrived to investigate the incident. During their investigation, the foreign man, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly offered officers 10,000 baht in exchange for dropping the case.

Related Articles

The officers refused the bribe and escorted the couple to Khok Kloi Police Station for further legal action. Police did not confirm the legal consequences the foreign driver will face, nor did they disclose the driver’s blood alcohol level.

Drunk foreigner crashes BMW in Phang Nga
Khok Kloi Bus Terminal in Phang Nga | Photo via Facebook/ บ.ข.ส.ใหม่โคกกลอย จังหวัดพังงา

According to a related report, the man may be charged under Section 78 of the Land Transport Act for causing damage to another person’s property while driving. This offence carries a penalty of up to three months’ imprisonment, a fine ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 baht, or both.

If alcohol is confirmed in his system, he could face an additional charge for driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants. This offence, under Section 43(2) of the Land Transport Act, is punishable by up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine between 5,000 and 20,000 baht, or both.

Road construction vehicle accident
Road construction vehicle | Photo by Ray Shrewsberry via Unsplash

In a similar incident last month, another foreign national was involved in a BMW crash in Phuket. On April 27, a British man drove his white BMW into a roadside restaurant on Kwang Road during the early hours. He claimed that a cat ran in front of his vehicle, prompting him to swerve to avoid it.

The British man and his girlfriend reportedly sustained only minor injuries. However, CCTV footage of the incident and the results of his alcohol test were not released to the public.

Latest Thailand News
Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket Phuket News

Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket

9 minutes ago
Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police Thailand News

Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police

43 minutes ago
LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan Road deaths

LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan

53 minutes ago
Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park Thailand News

Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park

1 hour ago
Visa-vamps: Vietnamese sex workers steal Bangkok spotlight Bangkok News

Visa-vamps: Vietnamese sex workers steal Bangkok spotlight

1 hour ago
Chon Buri restaurant assault leaves two Myanmar workers injured Pattaya News

Chon Buri restaurant assault leaves two Myanmar workers injured

1 hour ago
Thai teenage girl&#8217;s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob Thailand News

Thai teenage girl’s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob

2 hours ago
Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes Bangkok News

Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes

2 hours ago
Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life Thailand News

Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life

2 hours ago
Feast &#038; forever: Wedding dreams meet gourmet indulgence Events

Feast & forever: Wedding dreams meet gourmet indulgence

2 hours ago
Heavy rainfall forecast in Thailand with 59 provinces on alert Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall forecast in Thailand with 59 provinces on alert

2 hours ago
Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport China News

Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport

2 hours ago
Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion Bangkok News

Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion

2 hours ago
Thai-tanic Toy Story discovery: Villagers unbox temple surprises Thailand News

Thai-tanic Toy Story discovery: Villagers unbox temple surprises

3 hours ago
Coyote dancers arrested for convenience store theft in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Coyote dancers arrested for convenience store theft in Samut Prakan

18 hours ago
Jet-ski operator arrested for helmet attack in Phuket Phuket News

Jet-ski operator arrested for helmet attack in Phuket

18 hours ago
PM attends 46th ASEAN Summit, calls for deeper cooperation Thailand News

PM attends 46th ASEAN Summit, calls for deeper cooperation

18 hours ago
Thailand tightens checks on frozen durian imports to boost safety Thailand News

Thailand tightens checks on frozen durian imports to boost safety

19 hours ago
Pattaya transwoman strikes Indian tourist after alleged theft Pattaya News

Pattaya transwoman strikes Indian tourist after alleged theft

19 hours ago
Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives Thailand News

Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives

19 hours ago
Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips Thailand News

Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips

20 hours ago
From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam Bangkok News

From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam

20 hours ago
Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities Thailand News

Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities

21 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Pattaya overpass Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Pattaya overpass

21 hours ago
Koh Samui faces overtourism crisis as locals retreat from paradise Koh Samui Travel

Koh Samui faces overtourism crisis as locals retreat from paradise

21 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin43 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
168 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

How Thailand’s healthcare system compares to the U.S. and Europe for expats

How Thailand’s healthcare system compares to the U.S. and Europe for expats

5 hours ago
Coyote dancers arrested for convenience store theft in Samut Prakan

Coyote dancers arrested for convenience store theft in Samut Prakan

18 hours ago
Pattaya transwoman strikes Indian tourist after alleged theft

Pattaya transwoman strikes Indian tourist after alleged theft

19 hours ago
From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam

From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam

20 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x