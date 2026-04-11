16 foreign women arrested in Pattaya for prostitution activities

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 11, 2026, 3:30 PM
50 1 minute read
16 foreign women arrested in Pattaya for prostitution activities | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Thai tourist police and partner agencies arrested 16 foreign women during a sweep of Pattaya‘s main tourist strips for suspected prostitution.

The operation was directed by Pol Lt Col Praba Da Suksuntri, superintendent of Tourist Police Station 4 under the 2nd Division, 1st Tourist Police Bureau in Chon Buri. A joint team of tourist police investigators, officials from the Chon Buri Provincial Office of Social Development and Human Security, and the Chon Buri Provincial Immigration Bureau conducted the sweep across Pattaya Beach, Beach Road, and Pattaya Second Road.

Police detained 16 foreign women, primarily from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uganda, for allegedly breaching Section 5 of the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act (1996), which prohibits contacting, soliciting, or approaching individuals in public places for the purpose of prostitution.

Twelve of the women were fined 1,000 baht on the spot by social development officials. All 12, who had entered Thailand on tourist visas, had their visas revoked and are now detained pending deportation at their own expense.

One woman was found to have overstayed her visa and was handed over to Pattaya City Police Station to face additional immigration charges. The remaining three women are in the process of having their visas revoked and are being held ahead of deportation to their home countries.

The operation forms part of ongoing efforts to maintain public order and protect Pattaya’s standing as a major tourist destination, reported The Pattaya News.

16 foreign women arrested in Pattaya for prostitution activities | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

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Pattaya News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 11, 2026, 3:30 PM
50 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.