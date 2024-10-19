Public CNG bus safety inspections launched by DLT

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has initiated a comprehensive vehicle safety inspection for all public buses running on compressed natural gas (CNG). The inspections aim to bolster safety measures and boost passenger confidence. This mandatory inspection campaign will run until November 30.

The DLT reported that 1,331 out of the total 13,426 CNG-powered buses nationwide have been inspected. Findings revealed that 68 of these buses failed the inspection due to issues like expired gas tanks and damaged components. Among these, 12 buses have already been repaired and cleared for use, while 56 remain prohibited from operating.

“Operators whose vehicles fail the inspection must repair and resubmit their buses for reinspection within 15 days, or face immediate deregistration. Exceptions may be granted in cases requiring longer repair times, provided that the DLT is notified.”

The initiative highlights the DLT’s commitment to ensuring the safety of public transportation. The department is adamant that non-compliant vehicles be swiftly addressed to avoid endangering passengers.

The inspections come in the wake of several bus accidents in Thailand, which have raised public concerns over the safety standards of public transportation. This new measure is expected to mitigate risks and reassure the commuting public of their safety while travelling.

Bus operators are urged to comply promptly to avoid penalties and ensure their fleets meet the required safety standards.

“We are taking stringent measures to ensure all CNG-powered buses are safe for public use. The safety of passengers is our utmost priority.”

The ongoing inspection drive is a crucial step towards enhancing the reliability and safety of public buses across the country, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) announced a new safety initiative for all its buses, particularly those running on natural gas (NGV). The directive, emphasised by Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote, aims to elevate safety standards across the board.