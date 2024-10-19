Human trafficking in Chumphon leads to three Burmese deaths

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Police in Lang Suan district, Chumphon province, responded to a distress call from monks at Wat Sek Tharam at 11.30am on October 17, leading them to a tragic scene involving Burmese migrants. Found in a forest approximately 2 kilometres from Phetkasem Road, 12 Burmese migrants were discovered in dire conditions, covered in dirt and visibly weakened.

Two men, aged between 25 and 30, were confirmed dead at the scene. Another individual succumbed to injuries later at Lang Suan Hospital, bringing the death toll to three. The remaining ten individuals, including two women and eight men, aged between 15 and 50, were critically ill. Many showed signs of severe exhaustion, with some foaming at the mouth and experiencing seizure-like symptoms.

Emergency responders swiftly transported the survivors to nearby hospitals. They were treated for severe dehydration and respiratory distress. The survivors shared a harrowing journey, explaining they had travelled from Myanmar’s Rakhine State, smuggled across the border by traffickers. The group endured multiple transfers between vehicles, with 26 people crammed into a closed truck.

The survivors described facing oppressive heat and a severe lack of air, food, and water, leading to their critical condition. When the truck driver realised the severity of the situation, he abandoned them in the forest. Those still conscious pulled the unconscious away from the truck, according to the survivors.

Thai police arrested two suspects involved in the smuggling operation yesterday, October 18. Both individuals had been driving the overloaded trucks that transported the Burmese migrants. Their names were not disclosed. However, one accomplice remains at large, and police are actively working to gather more evidence to track him down and ensure all responsible parties are brought to justice, reported Pattaya News.

“We were packed like animals, with no air to breathe and no water to drink. It was a nightmare.”

A police spokesperson stated, “We are committed to finding the remaining suspect and bringing all involved to justice. This kind of inhumane treatment cannot be tolerated.”

