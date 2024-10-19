Rare Malayan tapir spotted near Thai-Malaysian border

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A rare sighting of a Malayan tapir near the Thai-Malaysian border in Narathiwat province has caught the attention of Thai officials from the Hala-Bala Wildlife Sanctuary.

Local villagers alerted officials yesterday, October 18, after spotting the tapir on October 16 at around 7pm, feeding on fallen rambutans for about an hour before retreating towards the border.

Residents in the Waeng area reported that this particular tapir has been seen for over a year, frequently moving between Thailand and Malaysia. The Malayan tapir, scientifically known as Tapirus indicus, is critically endangered and protected under Thailand’s wildlife conservation law and international CITES regulations.

The Malayan tapir is typically found in the dense tropical rainforests of Southeast Asia. These solitary, nocturnal creatures prefer habitats near water sources. Their distinctive trunk-like noses are used to forage for leaves, fruits, and shoots. Despite their unique appearance, which combines features of elephants and stocky bodies resembling pigs or bears, they are well adapted to their environment.

The presence of the tapir in community areas underscores the need to preserve forest corridors, ensuring safe migration for these rare animals, reported Pattaya News.

