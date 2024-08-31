Prosecutor defends involvement in Red Bull heir hit-and-run case

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A former senior prosecutor has revealed he assisted Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya in the 2012 hit-and-run case due to a compassionate gesture, as the driver was a friend of his niece.

Chainarong Saengthong-aram, one of eight defendants accused of mishandling the high-profile incident that resulted in the death of a policeman, allegedly underreported the speed of Vorayuth’s Ferrari from an estimated 177 kilometres per hour to below the legal limit of 80 kilometres per hour.

The trial is set to commence at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases tomorrow at 9.30am.

Chainarong expressed his relief at the opportunity to prove his innocence, claiming that committees such as the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the attorney general have treated him unfairly.

“I will file a counter-suit, totalling seven cases, against the attorney general, including misconduct and malicious prosecution, to subject me to criminal penalties.”

The ex-prosecutor also plans to present evidence demonstrating that a video clip used against him by the NACC and the attorney general had been edited.

When questioned about his integrity in handling Vorayuth’s case, Chainarong cited the Criminal Procedure Code, Section 134, asserting that the accused has the right to present facts in his favour.

Chainarong admitted he assisted Vorayuth because the young man was a friend of his niece. He stated that before getting involved, he reviewed Section 797 of the Civil and Commercial Code to confirm his legal right to intervene in the case as an individual, not as a prosecutor, reported Bangkok Post.

“At that time, I was a prosecutor in the jurisdiction of the Criminal Court, Criminal Division 6, but Vorayuth’s case occurred in the precinct of Thonglor Police Station, which is under the Bangkok South Criminal Court’s jurisdiction.

“I am a prosecutor but also a human being. How is it wrong to help friends or relatives when the case is not within my jurisdictive responsibility?”

When asked if he received any compensation for his actions, Chainarong firmly denied it.

“Just a generous courtesy for being a helpful friend. I did not receive any money. You can check my financial records.”