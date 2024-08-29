Former police chief and others arraigned in Red Bull hit-and-run

Former National Police Chief Police General Somyot Poompanmoung, former Deputy Attorney-General Nate Naksuk, and six others have been arraigned by public prosecutors in connection with the Red Bull heir hit-and-run case. The defendants face severe charges, including dereliction of duty.

Prosecutor Suvej Chompong represented the Office of the Attorney-General at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, submitting a 19-year statement of accusations against the accused. The charges arose from a request by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which accused the defendants of improperly handling the investigation.

A key allegation involves altering the speed of the Ferrari driven by Vorayuth Yoovidhya, leading to the dismissal of his arraignment for reckless driving resulting in fatalities. This charge will expire in 2027, while other charges against Vorayuth have been dropped.

The court granted bail to all eight defendants but restricted them from leaving the country. They are expected to file their pleas on September 10.

Vorayuth, the son of Red Bull energy drink tycoon Chalerm Yoovidhya, has been a fugitive since September 3, 2012, when his sportscar fatally struck Police Senior Sergeant Major Wichian Klanprasert of Thong Lor Police Station. Reports suggest Vorayuth’s current location may be in London.

During the arraignment, Pol. Gen. Somyot voiced his concern and unease about proving his innocence in court. He declined to comment on the prosecutors’ fresh actions, noting that the matter is now before the judges, reported Bangkok Post.

“Public prosecutors will not oppose their bail requests if the defendants seek temporary release.”

