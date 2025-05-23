Prepare for flash floods across Thailand this week, warns DDPM

Watch for flash floods, landslides, urban flooding; reservoirs over 80%

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal24 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 23, 2025
91 2 minutes read
Prepare for flash floods across Thailand this week, warns DDPM
Photo of Mueang district of Sukhothai courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued a warning across 52 provinces to prepare for flash floods, forest run-off, landslides, and flooding from today, May 23 to 27.

Yesterday, May 22, Phaskorn Boonlaksm, the director-general of DDPM, announced that the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Directorate has been monitoring weather conditions in conjunction with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD)’s announcement that a stronger southwest monsoon will affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This forecast, coupled with the monsoon trough passing over northern and upper southern Thailand, indicates increased heavy rainfall.

The National Water Resources Office has issued a notice to watch for flash floods, landslides, and urban flooding, especially in areas where reservoirs are over 80% capacity. The following regions are on alert between May 23 and May 27:

Northern Thailand:

Related Articles

Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Uthai Thani are advised to stay vigilant.

Northeast Thailand:

Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani are included in the alert.

Central Thailand:

Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, Trat, and Phetchaburi should prepare for potential flooding.

Southern Thailand:

Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi are on the warning list.

Prepare for flash floods across Thailand this week, warns DDPM | News by Thaiger
Photo of Chiang Rai courtesy of Bloomberg

Additionally, medium and small reservoirs holding over 80% capacity in provinces like Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Nan, Phrae, Phayao, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Sawan, Nong Khai, Sakon Nakhon, Chaiyaphum, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Trat, Suphan Buri, Saraburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla require close monitoring, reported KhaoSod.

The DDPM has coordinated with provincial disaster prevention and mitigation centres in at-risk areas to remain prepared. They have instructed officials to closely monitor weather patterns, rainfall, and water levels, particularly in areas with heavy and prolonged rainfall. In tourist areas with natural attractions like caves and waterfalls, alerts will be issued, and access restricted if necessary, with 24-hour monitoring.

Emergency machinery and crisis response teams (ERT) are on standby to assist affected residents immediately. Provinces are urged to inform locals to stay updated on weather conditions and government announcements, and to warn those in at-risk areas.

Residents in at-risk areas should continuously monitor government-issued weather updates and take precautions according to official guidelines. Alerts are available through the THAI DISASTER ALERT app, downloadable on iOS and Android, and through DDPM’s official social media accounts, including Facebook and X @DDPMNews.

For those experiencing distress due to disasters, assistance can be requested via the Line application DDPM Receive Alert 1784 by adding Line ID @1784DDPM, or through the 24-hour safety hotline 1784.

Latest Thailand News
TrueCorp outage chaos: Free data and calls offered Business News

TrueCorp outage chaos: Free data and calls offered

2 minutes ago
Prepare for flash floods across Thailand this week, warns DDPM Thailand News

Prepare for flash floods across Thailand this week, warns DDPM

24 minutes ago
Kao Thailand: Recycled furniture for border patrol police schools Environment News

Kao Thailand: Recycled furniture for border patrol police schools

3 hours ago
Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend Thailand News

Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend

16 hours ago
Yingluck hit with 10 billion baht rice scandal payout Thailand News

Yingluck hit with 10 billion baht rice scandal payout

16 hours ago
Hotel gold rush cools this year, but green deals heat up Business News

Hotel gold rush cools this year, but green deals heat up

17 hours ago
&#8216;Secret Club&#8217; busted: spa runs prostitution targeting gay clients Thailand News

‘Secret Club’ busted: spa runs prostitution targeting gay clients

17 hours ago
Better Pattaya plan unites business leaders for greener future Pattaya News

Better Pattaya plan unites business leaders for greener future

17 hours ago
China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels Phuket News

China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels

17 hours ago
Senators revolt: Block vote on key appointments amid scandal Bangkok News

Senators revolt: Block vote on key appointments amid scandal

18 hours ago
Thai forces seize massive crystal meth haul in dual operations Crime News

Thai forces seize massive crystal meth haul in dual operations

18 hours ago
Thai woman suspected behind disappearance of her lover Thailand News

Thai woman suspected behind disappearance of her lover

18 hours ago
Elderly Thai man arrested for alleged assault on granddaughter Crime News

Elderly Thai man arrested for alleged assault on granddaughter

18 hours ago
Thai man goes viral for &#8216;sleep-riding&#8217; motorbike stunt on a mattress (video) Thailand News

Thai man goes viral for ‘sleep-riding’ motorbike stunt on a mattress (video)

18 hours ago
Phu Kradueng cable car set for 2027 completion amid eco concerns Environment News

Phu Kradueng cable car set for 2027 completion amid eco concerns

18 hours ago
Regents International School invests in state-of-the-art sixth form centre Education

Regents International School invests in state-of-the-art sixth form centre

18 hours ago
Patong card game bust: 4 arrested in secret gambling raid Phuket News

Patong card game bust: 4 arrested in secret gambling raid

18 hours ago
Teen girl arrested for orchestrating online sex trade in Bangkok Bangkok News

Teen girl arrested for orchestrating online sex trade in Bangkok

18 hours ago
PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop Business News

PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop

19 hours ago
Police raid birthday party in Chon Buri, arrest 55 with drugs Crime News

Police raid birthday party in Chon Buri, arrest 55 with drugs

19 hours ago
&#8216;Little Moscow&#8217; boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy Phuket News

‘Little Moscow’ boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy

19 hours ago
2 Chinese men arrested in 5 billion Bangkok hotel money laundering Thailand News

2 Chinese men arrested in 5 billion Bangkok hotel money laundering

19 hours ago
Eight foreigners detained for illegal street food sales in Bangkok Bangkok News

Eight foreigners detained for illegal street food sales in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Body of foreign man found floating near Nui Beach, Phuket Phuket News

Body of foreign man found floating near Nui Beach, Phuket

19 hours ago
Rocket mishap at Kalasin festival sends fireballs flying (video) Thailand News

Rocket mishap at Kalasin festival sends fireballs flying (video)

19 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal24 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 23, 2025
91 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods warning

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods warning

3 days ago
Heavy rain forecast across Thailand with risk of flash floods

Heavy rain forecast across Thailand with risk of flash floods

4 days ago
Thailand braces for severe weather with thunderstorms in 51 provinces

Thailand braces for severe weather with thunderstorms in 51 provinces

5 days ago
Phuket gears up with sandbags ahead of rainy season

Phuket gears up with sandbags ahead of rainy season

6 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x