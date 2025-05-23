Prepare for flash floods across Thailand this week, warns DDPM

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued a warning across 52 provinces to prepare for flash floods, forest run-off, landslides, and flooding from today, May 23 to 27.

Yesterday, May 22, Phaskorn Boonlaksm, the director-general of DDPM, announced that the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Directorate has been monitoring weather conditions in conjunction with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD)’s announcement that a stronger southwest monsoon will affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This forecast, coupled with the monsoon trough passing over northern and upper southern Thailand, indicates increased heavy rainfall.

The National Water Resources Office has issued a notice to watch for flash floods, landslides, and urban flooding, especially in areas where reservoirs are over 80% capacity. The following regions are on alert between May 23 and May 27:

Northern Thailand:

Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Uthai Thani are advised to stay vigilant.

Northeast Thailand:

Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani are included in the alert.

Central Thailand:

Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, Trat, and Phetchaburi should prepare for potential flooding.

Southern Thailand:

Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi are on the warning list.

Additionally, medium and small reservoirs holding over 80% capacity in provinces like Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Nan, Phrae, Phayao, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Sawan, Nong Khai, Sakon Nakhon, Chaiyaphum, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Trat, Suphan Buri, Saraburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla require close monitoring, reported KhaoSod.

The DDPM has coordinated with provincial disaster prevention and mitigation centres in at-risk areas to remain prepared. They have instructed officials to closely monitor weather patterns, rainfall, and water levels, particularly in areas with heavy and prolonged rainfall. In tourist areas with natural attractions like caves and waterfalls, alerts will be issued, and access restricted if necessary, with 24-hour monitoring.

Emergency machinery and crisis response teams (ERT) are on standby to assist affected residents immediately. Provinces are urged to inform locals to stay updated on weather conditions and government announcements, and to warn those in at-risk areas.

Residents in at-risk areas should continuously monitor government-issued weather updates and take precautions according to official guidelines. Alerts are available through the THAI DISASTER ALERT app, downloadable on iOS and Android, and through DDPM’s official social media accounts, including Facebook and X @DDPMNews.

For those experiencing distress due to disasters, assistance can be requested via the Line application DDPM Receive Alert 1784 by adding Line ID @1784DDPM, or through the 24-hour safety hotline 1784.