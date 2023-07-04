Workplace rights: Pregnant Thai nurse’s plea highlights urgent need for improvement

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In the online realm, a pregnant nurse’s outcry for workplace safety is causing a stir. Despite being eight months pregnant, the nurse is subjected to late afternoon shifts, highlighting the pressing need for workplace rights. She warned that if one falls silent, conditions exacerbate instead of improving. Her ordeal, posted today has amplified pleas for worker protection laws.

The nurse shared a picture of her pregnant self on Facebook, displaying her burgeoning baby bump. Accompanying the image, she posed a series of questions to reflect her distress…

“Where is the safety of life when an eight-month pregnant woman is forced to work a late afternoon shift? Can a pregnant woman effectively manage duties when her stamina is dwindling?”

Her forceful statements sparked thoughtful discussions among the broader public, igniting talks on workplace rights in Thailand, a topic seldom discussed.

“I apologise for this outright rant, but I couldn’t contain it any more. Please tell me we have laws protecting workers. Sometimes, silence means acceptance of worsening conditions.”

The heated post was shared widely and garnered many reactions from other social media users, who empathised and expressed solidarity with her predicament, reported KhaoSod.

Subsequently, the nurse shared another update, revealing her experiences had taught her several things, primarily the importance of preserving personal rights.

“Thank you for the emotional support extended by my family, well-wishers, and people who love me. The management noticed and thought I deserved a morning shift. Thank you for all your words of encouragement.”

In concluding her post, she conveyed a significant message to her fellow nurses about the importance of self-care.

Follow us on :













“Always prioritise yourself and your family first. If we’re not around, they’ll find replacements. But our families can’t.”

Her poignant plea underlines a rampant workplace rights issue plaguing work cultures which need addressing respect for individuals’ rights and personal well-being.