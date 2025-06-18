Phuket police hit the sand in beach safety crackdown

Phuket police swapped squad cars for surf patrols this week, as officers took to Bang Tao Beach to ramp up safety and stop tourists from drowning during the deadly monsoon season.

Yesterday, June 17 at 2pm, senior officers from Cherng Talay Police Station launched a proactive beach campaign in line with safety directives from Provincial Police Region 8 and the Phuket Provincial Police. The mission: protect foreign and Thai tourists by promoting strict water safety awareness and prevention measures.

Led by Police Colonel Ekkarat Phlaiduang, alongside Police Lieutenant Colonel Sutham Rattanasawangwong and Pol. Lt. Col. Chanat Hongsitthichaikun, the police team joined forces with volunteer officers, beach business owners, and patrol units to raise awareness about the dangers of swimming during rough weather conditions.

“We are urging all beachgoers to follow safety guidelines, especially during the monsoon season,” said Pol. Lt. Col. Chanat. “Ignoring warnings can cost lives.”

Police reminded tourists to avoid swimming in high-risk conditions and to obey beach flags and lifeguard instructions. The goal is to prevent fatalities and reduce the risk of accidents along Phuket’s popular shoreline, especially as strong waves and rip currents become more frequent this time of year.

The Cherng Talay Police Station also showcased its upgraded beach patrol gear, generously supported by local operators. Equipment includes four-wheel drive ATVs with slings, emergency first aid kits, 20-metre lifebuoy ropes, life jackets, megaphones, and red radios designed for rapid communication between officers and lifeguard teams at Surin and Bang Tao Beaches.

This high-visibility campaign highlights a growing effort by Thai officials to crack down on preventable tourist accidents and project a stronger safety image as Phuket continues to rebound from pandemic-era travel disruptions.

Officers also met with local business owners along the beach, seeking their cooperation in enforcing safety measures and discouraging tourists from taking unnecessary risks in the water, reported The Phuket News.

With Phuket entering peak monsoon season, police say the message is clear: enjoy the beaches, but respect the sea.

“Tourist safety is our top priority,” said Cherng Talay Police.