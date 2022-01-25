Connect with us

Thailand

Prayut's Saudi Arabia trip a 'breakthrough' after 30 years of tense relations

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Photo by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is currently in Saudi Arabia in an effort to restore Thai-Saudi economic and diplomatic relations. Experts say the trip, which is the first government trip between the two countries after 30 years, is a huge breakthrough after three decades of tense relations between the two countries.

Relations first turned cold in 1989 after the Blue Diamond Affair when a Thai cleaner working in the Saudi royal palace stole US$20 million worth of jewels from the palace. After the affair, two gunmen shot and killed three Saudi diplomats in Bangkok. There are a number of theories concerning what the assassinations were about.

Prayut’s trip was initiated by Saudi Prince Mohammad bin Salman inviting him. The trip will last a short two days, during which time he will make efforts to renew the export of Thai labourers to Saudi Arabia. Once the two country’s relations are normalised, Saudi Arabia will lift restrictions it enforced against Thailand after the Blue Diamond Affair. These restrictions included replacing the head of its diplomatic mission with a charge d’affaires, prohibiting Saudi Arabian nationals from travelling to Thailand, and prohibiting Thai workers from being employed in Saudi Arabia.

The lifting of these measures will open labour, trade, and investment between the countries. Observers told the Bangkok Post that both nations would benefit from renewed cooperation.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | BBC

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    TheDirtyDurian
    2022-01-25 13:03
    Not quite true that Thai workers were prohibited. Highly skilled workers were still allowed, engineers etc, and workers already there were grandfathered in. The ban was on any new laborours.
    image
    Cabra
    2022-01-25 13:22
    If you have even seen the working conditions of immigrant construction labor (non skilled) in places like the UAE and SA, you would know THA is blessed to have been blocked.
    image
    Graham
    2022-01-25 14:49
    Wonder which system Uncle Tu will use to re-enter Thailand, Sandbox or Test N Go version whatever ? Knowing him he won't have to apply to anything as he has been in his own bubble. 555 TIT.
    image
    Oracle
    2022-01-25 15:06
    I'm not sure why the terms "breakthrough" or "tense" are used. Thailand has an embassy in Saudi and vice versa, Saudi's can travel to Thailand albeit with special permission and there are many Thai spouses living in Saudi, and there…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets.

