Domestic tourism stimulus scheme gets 9-billion-baht budget approval for phase 4

The government’s domestic tourism stimulus scheme enters phase 4 from February, with Cabinet approving a 9-billion-baht budget. “We Travel Together’ (Rao Tiew Duay Kan) will run until July, according to a government spokesperson. According to a Thai PBS World report, participants can benefit from a 40% discount on hotel rates, up to a maximum of 3,000 baht a night and a total of 10 room nights. There are 2 million room nights available under the scheme.

In the latest phase of the scheme, the number of reduced air fare entitlements has been reduced to 600,000, as the government says not all entitlements were used last time. Officials say the purpose of the scheme is to encourage Thais to holiday at home, spending their cash to help tour operators and hotels that have struggled financially as a result of the pandemic.

Following controversy over both tourism operators and customers abusing the scheme, the Tourism Authority of Thailand is clamping down, instructed by Cabinet to increase measures to prevent fraud.

Meanwhile, the government’s tour package stimulus scheme has cut the number of entitlements from 1 million to 200,000 due to lukewarm response. In response to a TAT proposal, the Tour Tiew Thai programme has had its funding cut from 5 billion baht to 1 billion.

