Thai PM wants faster vaccines for kids 5 and older

Thai PM Prayut wants health authorities to move faster to vaccinate kids 5 years old and older, as infection rates have gone up for children in the age group 5-11 years of age.

From January 1 to February 2, 2022, there were 10,266 Covid-19 cases for kids in this age group, a 5.6% increase from April to December 2021, government figures say. The vaccination rate for children is still low, though. Out of Thailand’s five million children, only about 41,000, 0.8%, have even received their first shot.

Pfizer vaccines for kids 5-11 just started on January 31, and they are still optional. Kids aged 6 and older will be allowed to get Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines soon, after the Thai Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) approves it.

A government spokesperson said today that PM Prayut is concerned about the Covid-19 situation for 5-11 year olds. The second voluntary Pfizer jab for this age group is February 26.

Thailand hit another high today as the numbers have been trending upwards for the past 6 days. Read more about the latest increase in Covid numbers in Thailand HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post