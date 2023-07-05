Prachuap Khiri Khan volunteers record incredible elephant encounter (video)

Screen grab.

Volunteers in Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan province recorded an incredible encounter with an elephant. The volunteers from Jungle Aid, a charitable organisation, were treated to a breathtaking experience during their journey to deliver donations and supplies, as well as promote dental care, to local villagers. While travelling along the picturesque Pala-U Road, the volunteers had an unforgettable encounter with a magnificent wild elephant, Hua Hin Today reported yesterday.

The remarkable moment was captured on video and shared on the Facebook page of Lovely Guesthouse, which is situated on Soi 94, on June 24. What started as a mission to provide assistance and support to a remote community in Prachuap Khiri Khan turned into a close encounter with one of nature’s giants.

As their vehicle traversed the scenic Pala-U Road, a beautiful elephant emerged from the surrounding forest and approached them. The video footage showcases the sheer size and presence of the majestic creature as it came into close proximity to the volunteers’ vehicle.



It is not uncommon to spot wild elephants along the Pala-U Road, which runs through the Huay Satyai sub-district of Hua Hin. The surrounding forest serves as their natural habitat and is an area dedicated to elephant conservation.

Follow us on :













Motorists travelling along this route should be mindful of the possibility of elephant encounters and exercise caution to ensure the safety of both themselves and the animals. Here are a few essential tips for motorists who may encounter elephants on the road:

Slow down and maintain a safe distance: If you spot an elephant or any other wildlife on the road, reduce your speed and keep a safe distance. Avoid getting too close or attempting to feed or touch the animal. Turn off headlights and engine: If you find yourself in close proximity to an elephant, switch off your headlights and engine to minimise noise and potential distress to the animal. This action may help prevent unnecessary agitation or panic. Stay inside your vehicle: It is crucial never to exit your vehicle when encountering a wild elephant. Remain inside with the doors locked, as this is the safest way to protect yourself. Be patient and wait for the elephant to move: Elephants are intelligent and curious animals. They may investigate your vehicle out of curiosity but will typically move on once they no longer perceive a threat. Exercise patience and wait until the elephant decides to continue its journey, then proceed with caution.

Encounters with wildlife can be awe-inspiring, but it is vital to prioritize the safety and well-being of both humans and animals. By following these guidelines, motorists can ensure a harmonious coexistence with the magnificent wildlife that roams the area.