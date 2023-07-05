Thai mother accuses son-in-law of poisoning her daughter

Photo via Facebook/ หนังสือพิมพ์ชุมพรนิวส์

A Thai woman accused her son-in-law of fatally poisoning her beloved daughter and turned to the Paveena Foundation for Women and Children to seek justice.

Paveena Foundation for Women and Children founder Paveena Hongsakun accompanied the 50 year old mother, Jee, to Mueang Chum Phon Police Station in the southern province of Chum Phon to request an investigation into the mysterious death of her daughter, 30 year old Erbon Wanichtrakun.

Jee revealed to police officers and the media that a hospital in the province phoned her on June 24 to inform her that Erbon entered the hospital to receive treatment on June 12 and was still there. The hospital disclosed that her daughter had experienced a seizure and cardiac arrhythmia.

What shocked Jee was the discovery of toxic substances including mercury, excessive zinc, and arsenic in Erbon’s system.

The hospital went on the explain that Erbon’s husband, identified as Bee, was taking care of her at the hospital. Bee allegedly informed the medical professionals that his wife had voluntarily consumed the toxic substances due to a misguided belief held by her and her family that the substances had healing properties.

The hospital disclosed that the team questioned Erbon personally about the toxic consumption, and she refused. She added that her parents and relatives did not consume those substances as her husband provided the information. Erbon then urged the hospital to contact Jee because her health was not improving.

Jee disclosed that she rushed to see her daughter on June 25 when she was transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

As she entered the room, Jee was confronted by the heart-wrenching sight of her daughter lying motionless, her eyes wide open, yet unable to communicate with anyone. Erbon eventually passed away at the hospital.

Jee told officers that her daughter’s health had steadily declined following her decision to sue her husband’s mistress. That is why she suspects her son-in-law of poisoning her.

Erbon and Bee had been together for seven years and had two children together.

Last year, Erbon discovered a secret affair between Bee and another woman and filed a lawsuit against her. Bee persuaded Erbon to accept a sum of money in exchange for her dropping the charges. She agreed and chose to continue her life with Bee.

Jee pointed out that Bee was a business partner in a chemical production company and might have used substances from his business to slowly poison Erbon until she passed away. Jee added that Erbon always stayed at home and shared meals with her husband, leaving no opportunity for anyone else other than Bee to slip poison into her food and drinks.

Currently, Erbon’s body is undergoing an autopsy at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok. The police have already questioned Bee once but will summon him for further interrogation.