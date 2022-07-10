Connect with us

Thailand

Prachin Buri shocked by suicide of local official's wife

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

image
PHOTO: Prachin Buri official's wife found dead in car of apparent gun suicide. (via Thailand Posts in English)

The wife of a local Prachin Buri official was found dead in a car of an apparent suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The chairman of the Tambon Administration Organisation’s wife was found lifeless inside a vehicle that was in the car park of a department store on Saturday afternoon.

The gunshot and death were reported to police in Muang District where it took place at around 4pm. A doctor joined a team of police officers led by the provincial police chief at the scene of the incident. There they found the 38 year old woman, the daughter-in-law of the Prime Minister of the Dong Rama Subdistrict Administrative Organization, in the backseat of a BMW car, having killed herself.

The woman was married for 8 years to the chairman of the Non Hom TAO, though the couple had no children together. The chairman told police that he had gone shopping in the department store with his wife and that the pair had split when she told him to meet her in the car later while she went to do some shopping. When he went to the car a short time after, he found her lifeless body inside.

The woman was discovered slumped over in the back seat, with an 11 millimetre pistol on the seat to the right of her body, along with a spent bullet cartridge. Police believe that the official’s wife committed suicide, using the gun to shoot herself in the head.

The apparent gun suicide had an unintentional victim, as the bullet pierced the right side of her temple, exited her body on the left side, and then continued through the left rear window of the BMW and grazed a man in the neck as he walked by.

A full autopsy will be conducted at Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital and police will continue a full investigation to officially establish the cause of death, but the chairman’s wife was said to have suffered from depression that may have led to this suicide.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
Prosaap
2022-07-10 13:46
Gunshots she shoot her self 2 time?
Urdef
2022-07-10 14:37
"Suicide"
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

image

