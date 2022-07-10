Connect with us

Indian man arrested tearing out passport pages to hide Thai trip

Neill Fronde

PHOTO: A man in India tore out passport pages to hide Thailand trip. (via Quora)

We all have secrets from our past, and some may go to great lengths to hide them, especially from their family or their mates. But a man in Pune, India reportedly went a little too far when he was arrested for tearing out pages from his passport before getting married to hide his trips to Thailand from his wife.

The man was arrested on Thursday at Mumbai International Airport in India while trying to board a flight to the Maldives. Officials at the airport noticed that pages were missing from his passport, appearing to have been torn out. The man’s lawyer claims that the passport had a loose binding and pages fell out on their own then were lost. But officials are not buying the claim that the man did not tamper with his passport himself.

It is reported that the 32 year old man tore out at least 10 pages from his passport in 2019 as he prepared to marry his now wife, allegedly in order to cover up his travel history to hide the fact that he had travelled to Thailand. Perhaps he got into some naughty hijinx during his visits, or maybe he just feared that his bride-to-be would assume that his trips to Thailand were for that purpose.

The man from Pune, India’s seventh most populous city, tried to check in for his flight at Mumbai International Airport with a passport that was missing pages 3 to 6, and 31 to 34. He appeared before an Indian court on Friday and was released on bail, paying the equivalent of about 11,000 Thai baht.

While many may try to hide evidence to cover up past indiscretions, passports are federally issued official documents, making tampering or intentionally damaging them a crime in most countries. India is no exception, where tearing out the pages resulted in the man being charged under the Indian penal code sections 420 for cheating, 460 for forgery, 468 and 471 for using a forged document or electronic record as genuine, as well as under the Passport Act.

Some advice: if you’re trying to cover up your wild trip to Thailand from your spouse, maybe just get a new passport?

Recent comments:
image
WilliamG
2022-07-10 15:16
Why not just 'lose' the passport and get a new, clean one.
Ramanathan.P
2022-07-10 16:00
The frog that "Croak" to hide its hiding place....
image
Transam
2022-07-10 16:47
1 hour ago, WilliamG said: Why not just 'lose' the passport and get a new, clean one. Costs money....😊
Janneman
2022-07-10 17:35
There are some countries where you cannot enter with a visa of certain other countries. Like you wont get into Saudi Arabia if you have an Israeli visa in your passport. Vice-versa dunno. But even then, tearing out pages to…
image
Guest1
2022-07-10 17:44
4 hours ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Any particular reason why you shouldn't tell your wife that you've been to Thailand? Perhaps be did meet her there? So she was knowing ....
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

image

