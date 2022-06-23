Teen girl commits suicide after being allegedly blackmailed over naked pictures

A teenage girl has committed suicide after a man allegedly blackmailed her over some naked pictures.

The man, in central Thailand’s province of Pathum Thani, was arrested this morning in connection with the suicide and for allegedly blackmailing other teenage girls online.

The 27 year old man, Piyabutr Urai-ngam, reportedly lured the 14 year old girl into sending him naked photos in exchange for money. Police arrested Piyabutr from his home in the Lam Luk Ka district this morning.

The girl’s father said Piyabutr used the photos to blackmail her, ordering her to video call him and follow lewd instructions, and threatening to release the photos to the public if she refused. The father said his daughter then committed suicide by hanging herself.

Officers from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division found several files with nude photos and videos of girls on Piyabutr’s notebook computer and mobile phone. An unnamed source alleges that police checked conversations on Piyabutr’s phone, and found evidence supporting the accusation that he drove the girl to take her own life.

Piyabutr said in the initial questioning that he liked collecting photos of girls wearing cosplay costumes. But he denied intimidating or blackmailing any girls. Police have pressed charges of possession of child pornography for sexual and commercial purposes, and are continuing to investigate.

The victim’s father says Piyabutr used fake accounts on Twitter and Discord to approach his daughter.

A similar incident happened in March when a 26 year old man in Bangkok was arrested for allegedly blackmailing high school students. The blackmailing was believed to have led to the student’s suicide. The man reportedly made a fake account online, identifying himself as a teenage girl and luring students into sending sexually explicit videos, then demanding money, and threatening to release the videos.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post