PPRP’s Prawit to challenge PM Paetongtarn in censure debate

Attention has focused on the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader, Prawit Wongsuwon, amid speculation regarding his recruitment of Pheu Thai Party MP, Police Captain Chalerm Yubamrung, for the upcoming censure debate against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

They are anticipated to present serious allegations against the government.

PPRP Secretary-General, Paiboon Nititawan, confirmed that Prawit will speak following the opening remarks by opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut in the House of Representatives.

Prawit plans to address several issues concerning PM Paetongtarn, including matters related to the Alpine temple land, a casino-entertainment complex project, and the MoU 44 territorial dispute with Cambodia.

Questions are also expected regarding the detention of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra in a luxury ward at Police General Hospital. Thaksin, considered the de facto leader of the Pheu Thai Party, is Paetongtarn’s father. According to Paiboon, while the detention concerns Thaksin, it also intrinsically involves the Shinawatra family.

Paiboon remained discreet about two further allegations Prawit is expected to make, stating only that they concern new issues related to the premier.

Tensions between parties

A source of Bangkok Post suggested that Chalerm, known for his debating skills and currently at odds with his party, may have provided key information about Thaksin’s detention. Previously, Prawit had met with Chalerm, and the latter expressed interest in joining the PPRP’s team of debaters.

Regarding Chalerm’s potential participation, opposition People’s Party deputy leader, Rangsiman Rome, stated yesterday, March 22, that the list of debaters is yet to be finalised, making it uncertain whether Chalerm will be eligible.

Rangsiman noted that even if Chalerm wished to participate, leading figures in the People’s Party would need to be consulted first. He also mentioned that the opposition has no quota for government MPs.

The censure debate is scheduled for two days, starting tomorrow, March 24, with the opposition allotted 28 hours to question the PM, while the government and Cabinet have seven hours to respond.

Chalerm’s conflict with Thaksin began after he and his son, former MP Wan Ubumrung, attended a gathering organised by a rival candidate in Pathum Thani last year. Wan later resigned from Pheu Thai and joined the PPRP. Chalerm has threatened to reveal secrets about Thaksin and is contemplating becoming an independent MP.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok-born PM appeared relaxed at a dinner she hosted for coalition parties on March 21. On Instagram, she described the event as light-hearted, noting that party leaders shared past experiences of censure debates with her.

“It was enjoyable and truly a morale booster.”

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, stated that the coalition is ready to support the PM and address any allegations. Although the no-confidence motion is directed solely at Paetongtarn, Anutin, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, believes it effectively targets the entire Cabinet. He expressed confidence in Paetongtarn’s abilities despite the pressures of her first censure debate, reported Bangkok Post.