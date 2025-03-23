PPRP’s Prawit to challenge PM Paetongtarn in censure debate

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner39 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 23, 2025
69 2 minutes read
PPRP’s Prawit to challenge PM Paetongtarn in censure debate
Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader, Prawit Wongsuwon | Photo via Thailand Government Office/AP

Attention has focused on the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader, Prawit Wongsuwon, amid speculation regarding his recruitment of Pheu Thai Party MP, Police Captain Chalerm Yubamrung, for the upcoming censure debate against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

They are anticipated to present serious allegations against the government.

PPRP Secretary-General, Paiboon Nititawan, confirmed that Prawit will speak following the opening remarks by opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut in the House of Representatives.

Prawit plans to address several issues concerning PM Paetongtarn, including matters related to the Alpine temple land, a casino-entertainment complex project, and the MoU 44 territorial dispute with Cambodia.

Related Articles

Questions are also expected regarding the detention of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra in a luxury ward at Police General Hospital. Thaksin, considered the de facto leader of the Pheu Thai Party, is Paetongtarn’s father. According to Paiboon, while the detention concerns Thaksin, it also intrinsically involves the Shinawatra family.

Paiboon remained discreet about two further allegations Prawit is expected to make, stating only that they concern new issues related to the premier.

Tensions between parties

A source of Bangkok Post suggested that Chalerm, known for his debating skills and currently at odds with his party, may have provided key information about Thaksin’s detention. Previously, Prawit had met with Chalerm, and the latter expressed interest in joining the PPRP’s team of debaters.

Regarding Chalerm’s potential participation, opposition People’s Party deputy leader, Rangsiman Rome, stated yesterday, March 22, that the list of debaters is yet to be finalised, making it uncertain whether Chalerm will be eligible.

PPRP's Prawit to challenge PM Paetongtarn in censure debate | News by Thaiger
Chalerm Yubamrung | Photo via Thai Newsroom

Rangsiman noted that even if Chalerm wished to participate, leading figures in the People’s Party would need to be consulted first. He also mentioned that the opposition has no quota for government MPs.

The censure debate is scheduled for two days, starting tomorrow, March 24, with the opposition allotted 28 hours to question the PM, while the government and Cabinet have seven hours to respond.

Chalerm’s conflict with Thaksin began after he and his son, former MP Wan Ubumrung, attended a gathering organised by a rival candidate in Pathum Thani last year. Wan later resigned from Pheu Thai and joined the PPRP. Chalerm has threatened to reveal secrets about Thaksin and is contemplating becoming an independent MP.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok-born PM appeared relaxed at a dinner she hosted for coalition parties on March 21. On Instagram, she described the event as light-hearted, noting that party leaders shared past experiences of censure debates with her.

“It was enjoyable and truly a morale booster.”

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, stated that the coalition is ready to support the PM and address any allegations. Although the no-confidence motion is directed solely at Paetongtarn, Anutin, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, believes it effectively targets the entire Cabinet. He expressed confidence in Paetongtarn’s abilities despite the pressures of her first censure debate, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
German man crashes BMW in Phuket, narrowly misses motorbike Phuket News

German man crashes BMW in Phuket, narrowly misses motorbike

18 minutes ago
PPRP&#8217;s Prawit to challenge PM Paetongtarn in censure debate Thailand News

PPRP’s Prawit to challenge PM Paetongtarn in censure debate

39 minutes ago
Illegal nightclub raid in Nakhon Pathom uncovers drug use Thailand News

Illegal nightclub raid in Nakhon Pathom uncovers drug use

1 hour ago
Thai military arrests Chinese man with 38 Starlink receivers Thailand News

Thai military arrests Chinese man with 38 Starlink receivers

2 hours ago
Tour bus overturns in Phuket, 41 injured, no fatalities Phuket News

Tour bus overturns in Phuket, 41 injured, no fatalities

2 hours ago
Forest fire officer in Phayao dies during patrol efforts Thailand News

Forest fire officer in Phayao dies during patrol efforts

3 hours ago
Thai expressway collapse leads to legal action against contractor Bangkok News

Thai expressway collapse leads to legal action against contractor

3 hours ago
Chinese detained in Bangkok hotel for 11 billion baht fraud Thailand News

Chinese detained in Bangkok hotel for 11 billion baht fraud

4 hours ago
Road raging man detained for threatening riders with gun and knife Bangkok News

Road raging man detained for threatening riders with gun and knife

5 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s Jomtien Beach businesses urge return to two-way traffic Pattaya News

Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach businesses urge return to two-way traffic

5 hours ago
Couple confesses to gruesome murder over debt collection Thailand News

Couple confesses to gruesome murder over debt collection

6 hours ago
Phuket man caught with illegal gun and ammo in Saphan Hin Phuket News

Phuket man caught with illegal gun and ammo in Saphan Hin

6 hours ago
Student brawl in Pathum Wan mall leaves five injured (video) Thailand News

Student brawl in Pathum Wan mall leaves five injured (video)

7 hours ago
Thailand plans 1 trillion baht land bridge to boost trade efficiency Thailand News

Thailand plans 1 trillion baht land bridge to boost trade efficiency

7 hours ago
Thunderstorms and haze forecasted across Thailand&#8217;s provinces Thailand News

Thunderstorms and haze forecasted across Thailand’s provinces

7 hours ago
Bangkok to complete 1,000km of upgraded footpaths by 2026 Bangkok News

Bangkok to complete 1,000km of upgraded footpaths by 2026

24 hours ago
Homeless man arrested for spray-painting Pattaya court sign Pattaya News

Homeless man arrested for spray-painting Pattaya court sign

1 day ago
Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students Thailand News

Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students

1 day ago
Toxic haze: Chiang Mai at No. 5 globally for poor air quality Thailand News

Toxic haze: Chiang Mai at No. 5 globally for poor air quality

1 day ago
Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar Pattaya News

Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar

1 day ago
Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice Phuket News

Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice

1 day ago
Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand Thailand News

Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand

1 day ago
Phuket urges employers to boost worker protection Phuket News

Phuket urges employers to boost worker protection

1 day ago
Tai Orathai: The voice of Luk Thung and Mor Lam Thailand Travel

Tai Orathai: The voice of Luk Thung and Mor Lam

1 day ago
Child pornography group leader busted in Bangkok Bangkok News

Child pornography group leader busted in Bangkok

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner39 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 23, 2025
69 2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Forest fire officer in Phayao dies during patrol efforts

Forest fire officer in Phayao dies during patrol efforts

3 hours ago
Chinese detained in Bangkok hotel for 11 billion baht fraud

Chinese detained in Bangkok hotel for 11 billion baht fraud

4 hours ago
Couple confesses to gruesome murder over debt collection

Couple confesses to gruesome murder over debt collection

6 hours ago
Student brawl in Pathum Wan mall leaves five injured (video)

Student brawl in Pathum Wan mall leaves five injured (video)

7 hours ago