German man crashes BMW in Phuket, narrowly misses motorbike

Police in Phuket are investigating an accident involving a German man who crashed his BMW sedan into a parked pickup truck in Rawai yesterday, March 22.

The BMW exited a side street at a high speed, crossed the main road, struck the central reservation, and became airborne. While airborne, he collided with a pickup truck parked beside the road. The impact propelled the parked vehicle into heavy support poles for a shopfront awning.

Chalong Police received a call to the scene on Wiset Road, at around 4am. CCTV footage captured the accident occurring at 3.22am, narrowly missing a passing motorbike.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the BMW, registered in Phuket, had collided with an Isuzu DMAX pickup and another vehicle owned by a nearby shop. The shop’s awning and support poles sustained significant damage.

The driver, identified as 24 year old Moritz Harald Hick from Germany was unharmed. However, his passenger, 24 year old Anton Augsten, also from Germany, sustained injuries and was transported to Chalong Hospital for treatment, reported The Phuket News.

Police documented the scene, took photographs, and recorded details to facilitate further investigation and compensation proceedings, as they continue their inquiry into the incident.

