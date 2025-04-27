Thaksin refutes coalition reshuffle rumours in Thailand

Thaksin refutes coalition reshuffle rumours in Thailand
Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai launched coalition in August 2023 | Photo via Bangkok Post

In Chiang Mai, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has dismissed speculation that the Bhumjaithai Party might be removed from the coalition, amidst reports of a possible Cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking to the media, Thaksin, father of current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, emphasised that decisions regarding the Cabinet rest solely with the PM. He further indicated that any Cabinet changes would be comprehensive, involving all coalition parties, not just the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Reports have suggested rising tensions between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai, potentially leading to the latter’s removal from the coalition to be replaced by the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP). Thaksin, however, refuted these claims, asserting that there are no plans to push any party into opposition or bring the PPRP into government.

He noted that any adjustments would focus on reshuffling positions rather than altering the coalition’s structure.

Thaksin also stated that there is no need for ‘cobras,’ referring to renegade MPs from opposition parties, as the coalition already holds sufficient votes. As the perceived de facto leader of Pheu Thai, he dismissed a petition filed with the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions concerning his hospital detention.

The case, submitted by former Democrat MP Charnchai Issarasenarak, claims Thaksin never served actual prison time and calls for an inquiry.

Concurrently, the PPRP reiterated its decision not to join the Pheu Thai-led government. PPRP spokesperson Police Lieutenant General Piya Tawichai stated that while the final decision lies with party leader General Prawit Wongsuwon and the executive board. Prawit has consistently rejected collaboration with Pheu Thai.

He remarked that Pheu Thai must navigate its complex relationship with Bhumjaithai, as excluding them could trigger repercussions from the Senate and possibly lead to the withdrawal of some United Thai Nation Party members.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Piya referenced Bhumjaithai’s strong ties with the Senate, suggesting a political split might lead to ethics investigations against the PM initiated by the Senate.

Additionally, Pol. Lt. Gen. Piya criticised the government’s economic policy, particularly the proposal to borrow 500 billion baht following an increase in US trade tariffs. He expressed the PPRP’s serious concerns regarding the government’s capacity to repay this substantial sum, reported Bangkok Post.

