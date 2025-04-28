Pickup truck crash in Chiang Mai injures eight tourists and locals

A pickup truck carrying foreign tourists lost control on a downhill road, crashing into houses and injuring eight people, including six with minor injuries and two seriously. The incident occurred yesterday, April 27, near Mae Win Waterfall in Mae Win subdistrict, Mae Wang district, Chiang Mai province.

The police at Mae Wang station received reports of the accident and responded quickly, collaborating with local rescue and emergency services. The truck, equipped with a canopy and carrying six tourists, veered off the road and crashed into a local residence.

Among the injured were a young boy and his mother, who were both seriously hurt. They were promptly taken to Mae Wang Hospital and San Pa Tong Hospital for treatment.

Initial investigations revealed that the truck lost control on a downhill curve, causing it to crash into the house, resulting in multiple injuries to locals. The police are currently investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a pickup truck driver caused traffic chaos in Phuket after crashing into the protective barrier at the Heroines Monument, bringing vehicles to a standstill.

The accident occurred at 12.54am on March 28, prompting Thalang Police and rescue workers from the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation to rush to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a Toyota pickup truck, registered in Phuket, overturned and blocking the roadway. The vehicle had collided with the monument’s protective structure, causing significant damage.

The driver, identified as 51 year old Phongsak Promma, suffered a minor head injury but declined hospitalisation. Rescue workers treated him at the scene and arranged for a salvage team to remove the truck and clear the debris.

The impact left notable damage to the monument’s barrier, and police are currently assessing the full extent of the destruction. Traffic was temporarily halted during the cleanup operation.