Police truck flips in heavy rain, injuring two officers

Picture courtesy of pixabay from pexels.com

A police pickup truck from Bang Pla Ma Police Station in Suphanburi overturned and was severely damaged while returning from delivering evidence in Bangkok. The incident occurred yesterday, August 29, at 6.30pm on the Taling Chan-Suphanburi Road.

The accident took place near Moo 7, Na Mai subdistrict, Lat Lum Kaeo district, Pathum Thani province. Police Lieutenant Colonel Thiraphong Nakhwa from Lat Lum Kaeo Police Station received the report and rushed to the scene with rescue units. The pickup truck had collided with a barrier, flipping over and landing upside down.

Advertisements

Two officers were injured: 30 year old, Police Sergeant Major Natthaphong Phongpun, who sustained a forehead injury, and Police Lieutenant Itthiphon Chiropakarn, also 30 years old, who suffered injuries to his right elbow and neck. Both were transported to Lat Lum Kaeo Hospital for treatment.

Natthapong explained that they were on their way back to Bang Pla Ma Police Station after delivering evidence to Bangkok. Heavy rain had been falling consistently, and as they approached the accident site, the vehicle lost control, hit a barrier, and overturned.

He mentioned that residents quickly came to their aid, helping them out of the vehicle and calling for rescue services. Natthapong credited his survival to a protective talisman from Luang Por Niam Wat Noi, which he kept in the truck.

A resident, 34 year old Pairat, noted that this stretch of road frequently experiences accidents during rain due to its slippery surface. Many incidents have resulted in injuries, fatalities, and property damage.

He urged relevant authorities to address the issue promptly to ensure the safety of commuters. Pairat expressed concern for the community, stating that whenever it rains, local shops along the road must close quickly to avoid potential accidents from vehicles skidding off the road.

Advertisements

The combination of heavy rain and a slippery road surface poses a significant hazard, leading to frequent accidents. Residents have repeatedly called for improvements to the road to prevent further incidents, reported Khaosod.