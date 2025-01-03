Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A violent altercation occurred at a concert in Sakon Nakhon province, resulting in one person being severely injured and five others suffering minor injuries. The suspect was taken into custody following the incident.

The suspect, identified only by his nickname Tum, was apprehended after he allegedly attacked concert-goers near the stage, leaving behind a trail of injuries. The arrest took place at the Phanna Nikhom Police Station, where Tum appeared visibly disoriented, with a swollen face and a head injury. Speaking incoherently, he claimed he was under the impression that someone was trying to kill him, which prompted his aggressive actions. Police confirmed that Tum was administered pain relief medication following his capture by locals.

“The incident has led to five individuals filing complaints of physical harm.”

Tum is currently being held pending sobriety before further questioning. It was revealed that he had consumed alcohol and drugs and was recently released from prison for assaulting a police officer. Tests confirmed the presence of drugs in his system, and his history of drug abuse and interrupted treatment has been recorded.

Attention is now focused on Somchai, the critically injured individual, who remains in the intensive care unit at Sakhon Nakhon Hospital. He is sustained by a life support machine and his family is anxiously awaiting updates. If Somchai’s condition worsens or results in a fatality, the charges against Tum could be escalated. Furthermore, if Somchai is confirmed as a legally appointed assistant officer, additional charges for assaulting an officer may be filed.

Family members were gathered at the hospital by 2.30pm, hoping for Somchai’s recovery. His sister, Lamduan, expressed shock over the incident, stating that she would assume responsibility for his two young children, aged 10 and 11, should anything happen to him. Lamduan shared that Somchai was known for his good nature and had no prior conflicts with Tum, reported KhaoSod.

Neighbour Don stated that Somchai, a beloved community figure known for his volunteer spirit and active participation in village events, had always been willing to lend a helping hand. The community is deeply saddened by the events and the impact on such a cherished member.

