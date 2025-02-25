Lao woman arrested in Hat Yai prostitution sting

Lao woman arrested in Hat Yai prostitution sting
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In a dramatic undercover operation, Hat Yai Police busted a Lao woman running a covert prostitution ring through the LINE app, exposing a hidden world of illicit activity in the heart of Hat Yai, Songkhla province.

The sting operation, led by Police Colonel Nattapong Koet-iem, Superintendent of the 6th Police Station, uncovered the scheme operating out of a resort on Rat Uthit Road.

The investigation began when police found suspicious activity on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). A user with the hashtag #AcceptingWorkInHatYai, real woman #LINE mnl y 87 was advertising sexual services. Pol. Lt. Col. Natthaphon Chuaynukul, Superintendent of the Investigation Division 6, Crime Suppression Division, along with officers from the Anti-Human Trafficking Division, planned a sting operation to catch the suspect.

An undercover agent contacted the account using the LINE ID muay_87, negotiating a meeting for sexual services at a rate of 1,500 baht. The meeting point was set at a room in a resort in Hat Yai subdistrict, Hat Yai district.

During the sting, police apprehended Khith (surname withheld), a 31 year old Lao national, who was caught red-handed in the room with evidence including two condoms and a marked banknote used in the operation.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Upon questioning, Khith confessed to all charges. She also admitted that she had been residing in Thailand illegally, with her visa expiring on April 7, 2020. Police confirmed that she was an alien in the kingdom without permission.

She was taken to the Crime Suppression Operations Center at Hat Yai Police Station for further questioning and is now facing legal prosecution, reported KhaoSod.

“We are committed to cracking down on illegal prostitution and human trafficking in Hat Yai. This operation is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure safety and order in the community.”

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The bust has sparked conversations about the growing use of social media platforms for illegal activities, highlighting the challenges law enforcement faces in monitoring digital communications.

Police are now expanding their investigation to identify other individuals involved in the prostitution network.

