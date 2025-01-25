Police raid online football gambling site near Isaan school

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 25, 2025
155 1 minute read
Police raid online football gambling site near Isaan school
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police raided an online football gambling site located just 500 metres from a school in Ubon Ratchathani, catering to children and youths with a monthly turnover of 1 million baht.

The operation, conducted yesterday, January 24, involved high-ranking officers including Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwphann and Police Major General Wiwat Kamchamnarn.

Advertisements

Acting on a tip-off, officers from Subdivision 2 of the Technology Crime Suppression Division 3 (TCSD 3) executed a court-issued search warrant at a commercial building on Thamwithi 4 Alley in central Ubon Ratchathani. The premises, a two-storey shopfront with tinted glass doors, was found to be hosting online football betting via websites like www.League88.net and www.lucky888.com, accessible to the public, including minors.

The operation was part of a broader effort to curb illegal online gambling activities near educational institutions, supported by cyber patrols monitoring online platforms. Upon entering the premises, police discovered numerous computers set up for betting purposes. The suspect, Wasan, admitted to managing the business, which encouraged gambling through advertisements and provided cash-based betting services.

Related Articles
Police raid online football gambling site near Isaan school | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police confiscated 11 desktop computers, two laptops, and other equipment, revealing a financial operation with a monthly turnover exceeding 1 million baht. Wasan faces charges of organizing and promoting gambling without official permission, alongside allegations of luring individuals into illegal betting activities.

The confiscated items and the suspect were handed over to Subdivision 2 of TCSD 3 for further legal proceedings, as police continue to crack down on illegal gambling operations in the region, reported KhaoSod.

Police raid online football gambling site near Isaan school | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In related news, police from the Cyber Crime Division conducted a raid on three locations connected to the OK2D online gambling network in Chiang Rai, resulting in the arrest of eight administrators. The operation, believed to be linked with three other prominent websites, involves over 200,000 players and a financial turnover exceeding 1 billion baht.

Advertisements

In other news, cyber police swooped on the Bangkok 198 online gambling network, arresting its financial executive and seizing luxury cars, along with over 9 million baht in cash, and uncovering a monthly turnover exceeding 10 million baht.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman arrested over online job scam in Pattani Crime News

Thai woman arrested over online job scam in Pattani

4 hours ago
Police raid online football gambling site near Isaan school Crime News

Police raid online football gambling site near Isaan school

4 hours ago
Harley-Davidson dealer found dead in Volvo in Bangkok Bangkok News

Harley-Davidson dealer found dead in Volvo in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Illegal vitamin C and coffee found in Samut Prakan warehouse Central Thailand News

Illegal vitamin C and coffee found in Samut Prakan warehouse

5 hours ago
Pattaya police arrest transgender duo for tourist thefts Crime News

Pattaya police arrest transgender duo for tourist thefts

7 hours ago
6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas Crime News

6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas

7 hours ago
Thailand to cut electricity to Myanmar to stop scam operations Crime News

Thailand to cut electricity to Myanmar to stop scam operations

8 hours ago
Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs Crime News

Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs

8 hours ago
Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex Bangkok News

Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex

8 hours ago
Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties Bangkok News

Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

9 hours ago
Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident Crime News

Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident

9 hours ago
Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop Thailand News

Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop

9 hours ago
Thai mother reunites with missing son after 5-year search Thailand News

Thai mother reunites with missing son after 5-year search

1 day ago
Delivery rider snared by low-hanging cable in Pattaya horror Pattaya News

Delivery rider snared by low-hanging cable in Pattaya horror

1 day ago
Thai man returns home to find his funeral after police error Crime News

Thai man returns home to find his funeral after police error

1 day ago
Bangkok ranks 4th worst for air quality as haze chokes city Bangkok News

Bangkok ranks 4th worst for air quality as haze chokes city

1 day ago
Pattaya gears up for influx of 5,400 US Navy troops Pattaya News

Pattaya gears up for influx of 5,400 US Navy troops

1 day ago
Rock singer offers compensation after fatal Bangkok van crash Bangkok News

Rock singer offers compensation after fatal Bangkok van crash

1 day ago
7 Thai suspects arrested for abduction and robbery in Chiang Mai Crime News

7 Thai suspects arrested for abduction and robbery in Chiang Mai

1 day ago
Phuket’s future: Seminar tackles bold new environmental rules Environment News

Phuket’s future: Seminar tackles bold new environmental rules

1 day ago
Thai woman arrested for stealing 120,000 baht from Russian man in Pattaya Crime News

Thai woman arrested for stealing 120,000 baht from Russian man in Pattaya

1 day ago
Raging inferno in Naklua destroys 5 homes, injures 1 Crime News

Raging inferno in Naklua destroys 5 homes, injures 1

1 day ago
Chinese duo nabbed in Phuket café lion cub photo scam Crime News

Chinese duo nabbed in Phuket café lion cub photo scam

1 day ago
Thai transwoman busted at Nonthaburi hotel for explicit content Central Thailand News

Thai transwoman busted at Nonthaburi hotel for explicit content

1 day ago
Lamborghini driver flees scene, leaving his valuables and injured pickup driver Crime News

Lamborghini driver flees scene, leaving his valuables and injured pickup driver

1 day ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 25, 2025
155 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Illegal vitamin C and coffee found in Samut Prakan warehouse

Illegal vitamin C and coffee found in Samut Prakan warehouse

5 hours ago
Thai FDA approves kratom use for health and economic benefits

Thai FDA approves kratom use for health and economic benefits

5 hours ago
62 students suffer food poisoning at Koh Samui school camp

62 students suffer food poisoning at Koh Samui school camp

5 hours ago
Pattaya police arrest transgender duo for tourist thefts

Pattaya police arrest transgender duo for tourist thefts

7 hours ago