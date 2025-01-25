Police raid online football gambling site near Isaan school

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police raided an online football gambling site located just 500 metres from a school in Ubon Ratchathani, catering to children and youths with a monthly turnover of 1 million baht.

The operation, conducted yesterday, January 24, involved high-ranking officers including Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwphann and Police Major General Wiwat Kamchamnarn.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from Subdivision 2 of the Technology Crime Suppression Division 3 (TCSD 3) executed a court-issued search warrant at a commercial building on Thamwithi 4 Alley in central Ubon Ratchathani. The premises, a two-storey shopfront with tinted glass doors, was found to be hosting online football betting via websites like www.League88.net and www.lucky888.com, accessible to the public, including minors.

The operation was part of a broader effort to curb illegal online gambling activities near educational institutions, supported by cyber patrols monitoring online platforms. Upon entering the premises, police discovered numerous computers set up for betting purposes. The suspect, Wasan, admitted to managing the business, which encouraged gambling through advertisements and provided cash-based betting services.

Police confiscated 11 desktop computers, two laptops, and other equipment, revealing a financial operation with a monthly turnover exceeding 1 million baht. Wasan faces charges of organizing and promoting gambling without official permission, alongside allegations of luring individuals into illegal betting activities.

The confiscated items and the suspect were handed over to Subdivision 2 of TCSD 3 for further legal proceedings, as police continue to crack down on illegal gambling operations in the region, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, police from the Cyber Crime Division conducted a raid on three locations connected to the OK2D online gambling network in Chiang Rai, resulting in the arrest of eight administrators. The operation, believed to be linked with three other prominent websites, involves over 200,000 players and a financial turnover exceeding 1 billion baht.

In other news, cyber police swooped on the Bangkok 198 online gambling network, arresting its financial executive and seizing luxury cars, along with over 9 million baht in cash, and uncovering a monthly turnover exceeding 10 million baht.