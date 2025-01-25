Harley-Davidson dealer found dead in Volvo in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A motorcycle parts dealer specialising in Harley-Davidson was found dead in a Volvo parked at the Phra Khanong transport office.

The incident occurred yesterday, January 24, when the 51 year old dealer, known as Tom, was discovered in the driver’s seat without visible injuries. Police suspect he died from a pre-existing medical condition.

The discovery was made at the entrance to the driving test field, where the bronze-gold Volvo V70XO was parked. Police Colonel Pansarn Boonjam, an investigator at Phra Khanong Police Station, received a report of the death. He attended the scene with medical personnel from the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University and volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation.

Investigations revealed that the deceased owned a motorcycle parts business for Harley-Davidson, operated under the Facebook page HD Vintage Custom. On the day of the incident, he drove alone to the transport office to complete a vehicle ownership transfer. However, the necessary documents were incomplete, prompting him to return to his car for an unusually long time. When the buyer couldn’t reach him by phone, they went to check on him and found him lifeless inside the vehicle, reported KhaoSod.

The body was handed over to the foundation to be transported to Chulalongkorn Hospital for an autopsy. Relatives have been contacted to arrange for the body to be collected for religious rites.

