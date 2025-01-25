Harley-Davidson dealer found dead in Volvo in Bangkok

Harley-Davidson dealer found dead in Volvo in Bangkok


A motorcycle parts dealer specialising in Harley-Davidson was found dead in a Volvo parked at the Phra Khanong transport office.

The incident occurred yesterday, January 24, when the 51 year old dealer, known as Tom, was discovered in the driver’s seat without visible injuries. Police suspect he died from a pre-existing medical condition.

The discovery was made at the entrance to the driving test field, where the bronze-gold Volvo V70XO was parked. Police Colonel Pansarn Boonjam, an investigator at Phra Khanong Police Station, received a report of the death. He attended the scene with medical personnel from the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University and volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation.

Investigations revealed that the deceased owned a motorcycle parts business for Harley-Davidson, operated under the Facebook page HD Vintage Custom. On the day of the incident, he drove alone to the transport office to complete a vehicle ownership transfer. However, the necessary documents were incomplete, prompting him to return to his car for an unusually long time. When the buyer couldn’t reach him by phone, they went to check on him and found him lifeless inside the vehicle, reported KhaoSod.

The body was handed over to the foundation to be transported to Chulalongkorn Hospital for an autopsy. Relatives have been contacted to arrange for the body to be collected for religious rites.

In related news, a Thai mother’s worst fears were realised when her 42 year old missing son was found dead in an abandoned house in Chanthaburi province. Police and emergency services discovered the body following a GPS trace that led them to the location. Financial stress and personal issues were cited as potential reasons for the suspected suicide.

In other news, a Thai monk in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok died from a congenital disease rather than a dog attack.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

