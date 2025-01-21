Lecturer accused of assaulting deputy during karaoke in Ubon Ratchathani (video)

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A viral incident in Ubon Ratchathani involving a technical college lecturer allegedly assaulting a district deputy while singing in a restaurant has captured social media attention. The incident also saw a highway section chief attempting to use a chair as a weapon before being stopped.

The incident reportedly occurred on January 9, as captured by a CCTV camera in a restaurant in Det Udom district. A man in a yellow-orange shirt, identified as a district deputy, was singing when a man in a white shirt, later identified as a lecturer at a local technical college, approached and took the microphone away.

The lecturer placed the microphone by the sound equipment and returned to his seat, seemingly signalling the singer to stop. However, the district deputy retrieved the microphone and resumed singing, prompting the lecturer to punch him in the back of the head.

A third person, wearing a black shirt, who was identified as the highway section chief in Ubon Ratchathani, attempted to strike the district deputy with a chair. However, other patrons and Good Samaritans intervened, preventing further escalation.

The district deputy, known by an alias as A, confirmed the incident, explaining that he and his friends were dining and singing like regular patrons. He was singing a song titled Mia Da and acknowledged that the lecturer’s actions were unprovoked, as they did not know each other previously.

The lecturer’s identity was confirmed after the incident, and the attack was reported to the police as an attempted murder due to the potential lethality of a blow to the head.

The district deputy stressed that as a government official, it is essential to follow due process. He expressed concern over the viral video affecting the agency’s image, preferring the matter to proceed through formal channels, reported KhaoSod.

Efforts to contact the lecturer for a statement were unsuccessful, as he declined to comment on the incident.