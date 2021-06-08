Connect with us

Koh Samui set to reopen on July 1, 50% of residents vaccinated so far

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

6 mins ago

 on 

Photo via Pixabay

Koh Samui is hoping to also reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists on July 1. At this stage it’s a proposal that will need to be approved by the CESA and CCSA.

So far, 57,000 residents on the popular Gulf of Thailand island have been vaccinated, making up 50% of the population on Koh Samui, according to the president of the Koh Samui Tourism Promotion Association, Ratchaporn Phoonsawas. The island off the coast of Surat Thani needs to reach herd immunity, about 70% of the population inoculated, to reopen under the so-called “Samui Sealed Route” travel scheme.

“We need to vaccinate another 36,000 people to ensure 70% of the population is inoculated to achieve herd immunity.”

Under the “Samui Sealed Route,” similar to Phuket’s “sandbox” model, foreign tourists who are vaccinated against Covid-19 and test negative for the virus after landing in Thailand could visit certain destinations and beaches in Koh Samui for the first 7 days of their stay. After the first week, the tourists will need to test negative for Covid-19 again before they allowed to visit the neighbouring islands of Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao. The tourists will be allowed to travel to other provinces in Thailand after 14 days.

Health officials in Koh Samui have been actively administering Covid-19 vaccines. Many expats on the island who work as English teachers say they’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Some say the school staff help with the registration process.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Koh Samui.

Tourism operators pinning hopes on vaccine rollout

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

Monday, June 7, 2021

By

PHOTO: Facebook/กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์

Thailand’s tourism operators are pinning all their hopes on the national vaccine rollout, which kicks off today. However, the government’s reputation for vaccine procurement and management has come in for sharp criticism and confidence is not high.

Already, a number of provinces have had to postpone their vaccine rollouts after receiving an insufficient number of doses from the Public Health Ministry. Even the Chulabhorn Royal Academy, which plans to import doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, has been affected after not receiving any doses from the government.

The Bangkok Post reports that while Phuket seems to be on track to vaccinate 70% of its population before its July 1 re-opening, other tourism destinations are struggling. Ratchaporn Poolsawadee from the Tourism Association of Koh Samui says he doesn’t know when the island will achieve the goal of herd immunity but that its planned re-opening must go ahead.

“The Samui Sealed Route for travellers has to move forward with its re-opening plan in the second half, despite the possibility of a vaccination delay.”

In northern Thailand, Punlop Saejew from the Tourism Council of Chiang Mai says his province has received no update on vaccine distribution, despite its planned “sealed route” scheme in August, followed by an October re-opening. He is calling on the government to allow private hospitals and provincial administrative organisations to purchase alternative vaccines.

According to the Bangkok Post report, the Federation of Thai Industries is relying on the Sinopharm doses the CRA plans to import, amid concerns the government’s rollout will be affected by supply issues. Kriengkrai Thiennukul from the FTI says it has signed a deal to receive 300,000 Sinopharm doses from the CRA, adding that around 6,000 of its member organisations say they’re happy to pay for vaccination for their employees if it means they can avoid the registration and delays hampering the government rollout.

Both Chinese vaccines – Sinovac and Sinopharm – have lower efficacy rates than vaccines like Pfizer, which has been shown to have a protection rate of 98%. According to the World Health Organisation, Sinopharm offers 79% protection against symptomatic illness. However, the United Arab Emirates is now offering some citizens 3 shots of Sinopharm as they haven’t developed sufficient immunity after 2. And in Bahrain, infection rates failed to drop even after half the population was fully vaccinated with Sinopharm.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

UPDATE: Billionaire couple found dead at bottom of Koh Tao resort pool

Neill Fronde

Published

2 days ago

on

Sunday, June 6, 2021

By

PHOTO: Kusonsattha Rescue Service (รู้ทันภัย รู้ทันข่าว)

The owner of a 5 star hotel in Phuket and his wife were found dead at the bottom of their hotel swimming pool on the island of Koh Tao on Friday afternoon. Police received the initial report at 4.45pm on Friday. The island off the Surat Thani province coast has gained notoriety after a string of suspicious and sensationalised deaths over the years.

34 year old Ratich Sachathamakul left his parents lounging by the pool at the Jamahkiri Resort & Spa and went for a stroll on the beach at the area known as Shark Bay. When he returned to the resort he found his 59 year old father Rakeshwar and 55 year old mother Anshoo laying at the bottom of the pool. He called for hotel staff to help and dove into the pool to drag their bodies to the surface.

Hotel staff called police and rescue workers, and when Koh Tao police arrived with rescue workers in tow, they found the bodies of the couple laying by the side of the pool, unresponsive. They administered CPR but were unable to resuscitate the pair. Police say, that, at the scene of their death, there were no apparent signs of any struggle. Medical professionals at Koh Tao hospital declared the cause of their deaths to be “drowning”.

“Police found no traces of a struggle or any other signs of foul play.”

Rakeshwar was the CEO and co-owner of the Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach, owned the Bangkapi Mansion apartments on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit 12, as well as the owner of plastics factories in Rayong and Prachinburi provinces. The couple had been married 37 years since 1984.

The investigation into their deaths is hampered by a lack of evidence as the Koh Tao resort’s CCTV cameras by the pool area are broken, so there is no video footage of what happened. As of now, police officers don’t have any ideas about foul play and suspect that possibly one person was swimming and had some sort of trouble prompting their spouse to dive in and attempt to rescue them but fail,ed resulting in both of them drowning.

Wherever the investigation and details lead, the case is sure to attract a lot of media attention. Koh Tao has had a gruesome string of mysterious deaths over the years, leading some British tabloids to label it “Murder Island” and “Death Island”, and left the small scuba-diving haven with a tarnished reputation.

The high profile deaths of British backpackers Hannah Witheridge and David Miller in 2014 garnered global coverage and outrage when 2 young Burmese men were charged over the murders despite allegations of a cover-up and botched DNA evidence presented at their trials.

UPDATE: Billionaire couple found dead at bottom of Koh Tao resort pool | News by Thaiger

 

Police in Koh Samui arrest 9 people for gathering and drinking alcohol

Tanutam Thawan

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By

Photo via Bo Phut Police

Police in Koh Samui arrested 9 people for allegedly gathering and drinking alcohol, a violation of the strict disease control rules put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The island has been working to contain the virus and administer vaccines quickly to prepare for the reopening to vaccinated foreign tourists on July 1 under a travel model similar to Phuket.

Bo Phut police raided the One Hundred Bar and arrested the owner, 46 year old Nathamon, on charges of breaking emergency orders by serving alcohol. 3 British men at the bar were arrested and taken to the Bo Phut police station. Police also raided the Sariya Beauty and Salon were they say a small group was gathering. 3 Thais and a British national were arrested.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

 

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July

Trending