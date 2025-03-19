Bangkok creator hunts aliens at Thailand’s Area 51 (video)

A Bangkok content creator set out on a pilgrimage to Thailand’s Area 51 to discover any truth in locals’ belief that UFOs, aliens and extraterrestrials not only exist in the mountain region of Khao Kala, but walk among us.

Residents believe that when they meditate in front of a Buddha statue in Khao Kala, Thailand’s Area 51, they hear alien voices in their heads.

This mystical site has become a magnet for those seeking cosmic encounters and spiritual serenity.

Content creator Travis Leon Price recently embarked on a journey to the region and shared his experiences online.

“What do you guys think they are?”

In the clip, he speaks with a local who insists on frequent UFO sightings. This guide led Price to a UFO club and a series of Buddha statues, renowned as focal points for meditative cosmic connections.

As night descended, Price joined a group of hopeful observers, capturing footage of mysterious lights twinkling in the sky. These sightings sparked lively online debate.

“I see the orbs too… perhaps military UAVs or something entirely unknown. For now, I call them orbs,” said one intrigued observer.

Another added, “I’ve seen them in various countries, moving like stars but definitely not planes.”

Enthusiastic travellers quickly expressed their desire to visit Khao Kala.

“I totally want to visit this place!”

“Is there a tour guide, or do you just climb the mountain on your own?”

Back in 2019, CNN reported that locals in Khao Kala claimed to hear alien voices while meditating on the hill. According to residents, these voices communicate in any language the meditator imagines. However, thrill-seekers are cautioned: UFO sightings and alien dialogues are spontaneous and not guaranteed.

In 2024, the UFO community in Khao Kala hosted Thailand’s first-ever UFO music festival, blending cosmic tunes with celestial expectations, reported the Hindustan Times.

Festival attendee Siwadon Chantanasewi shared his experience.

“I believed the aliens might know about the event and show up. I had this strong feeling.”

His anticipation paid off when he claimed to spot a UFO.

“It was the brightest thing in the sky.”

As Khao Kala continues to draw those seeking interstellar experiences, its reputation as a cosmic hotspot only grows.

For those eager to make contact or simply glimpse the unexplained, a trip to Khao Kala promises an encounter with the unknown.

With meditation as your guide, who knows what cosmic secrets might unfold in this serene yet otherworldly landscape?

Whether it’s a celestial chat or an unexpected sighting, Khao Kala offers a gateway to the universe’s mysteries.