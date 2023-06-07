Police Division 8 enhances gun training amid growing criminal confrontations

Photo Courtesy of Istock

Thailand’s Police Division 8 enforces gun practice training for officers to effectively control situations involving criminals, as confrontations between police and criminals have seen a spike. The goal is to improve officers’ competence in handling weapons and their preparedness to face real-life scenarios.

In recent times, conflicts between investigators and criminals have seen a sharp increase, which has caused concern for both the police and the public. As a result, Police Division 8 has decided to implement gun practice training for its officers to ensure they gain the necessary skills and proficiency for handling various situations, particularly when using standard-issue firearms to manage dangerous incidents.

In response to this growing problem, Police Division 8 launched a series of training programmes, including dry-fire target practice and practical weapons training for combat handguns. The training took place beginning yesterday. The participants also went through a series of theoretical training sessions, focusing on enhancing their skills in efficiently using firearms and effectively facing real-life situations, reports Khaosod.

The main objective of this training initiative is to empower police officers and equip them with the expertise required to handle weapons, leading to an increase in their readiness and confidence to tackle diverse incidents. This is particularly important considering that criminals are continually becoming more fearless and daring when confronting law enforcement personnel.

Follow us on :













Reviewing the use of standard-issue firearms allows officers to familiarise themselves with their weapons, ensuring they can effectively use them when needed. This training aims to enhance the officers’ abilities to protect themselves and others in dangerous situations, while simultaneously improving their overall performance and the safety of the public.

In conclusion, as confrontations between police officers and criminals continue to rise, it becomes crucial to equip officers with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle these situations effectively. This includes adequate training in using standard-issue firearms, as well as the ability to apply these skills in real-world scenarios, ultimately ensuring the safety and well-being of both the public and the officers themselves.