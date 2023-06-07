Alcoholic sets fire to his bedridden wife resulting in her death

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวด่วนไทยรัฐ

In a horrifying incident that has left a community in shock, a Thai man set fire to his bedridden wife, resulting in her tragic demise. The disturbing crime unfolded in the Isaan province of Udon Thani.

At 8am today, Banyat and Phatcharapha Ritthanusorn were startled by an argument they overheard. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, they promptly reported it to the community leader, who wasted no time informing the Dong Yen Police Station. The swift response aimed to suppress the escalating violence and protect the innocent.

Upon reaching the scene, the police were met with a heart-wrenching sight. The perpetrator, 60 year old Samorn Boonkird, was found intoxicated, tightly embracing the lifeless body of his wife, Sinuan. Tears streamed down his face as he mourned his horrific actions. Thankfully, the fire did not spread beyond their house, sparing nearby residents from danger.

Phatcharapha, in her statement to the police, revealed the dreadful discovery she and her husband made. Sinuan, a 58 year old Burmese woman, was found engulfed in flames while confined to her bed. Acting swiftly, Phatcharapha and her husband doused the flames with water, but the injuries proved too severe. Tragically, Sinuan succumbed to her wounds at the scene.

Banyat, a witness to the distressing incident, recounted his observations with a heavy heart. He recalled seeing Samorn lying close to his wife’s burning body, strongly suspecting that Samorn had contemplated taking his own life. Banyat said…

“A few days ago, Samorn was drunk and fell asleep in the middle of the road. While I knew he had an alcohol addiction, I never imagined he could commit such a heinous act. Our local community is shattered, nothing like this has ever happened here.”

Promptly detained, Samorn faced intense questioning from the authorities. In a chilling revelation, he confessed to his actions, blaming his inebriated state. Samorn admitted to stealing two gallons of diesel fuel from a neighbour’s residence, which he callously employed as a weapon in his wife’s murder.

Neighbours of the couple disclosed crucial information to the officers, shedding light on the tragic circumstances. Samorn and Sinuan had been living in the community for approximately six months. Compounding their misfortunes, Sinuan had been battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a rare neurological disease causing progressive loss of muscle control and eyesight impairment.

Disturbingly, this incident follows a similar episode that occurred just last week in Chiang Rai, a northern province of Thailand. In that case, a Thai man set fire to his cousin, inflicting severe burn wounds. The attacker managed to evade capture and remains at large. Shockingly, the man’s girlfriend later confessed to the police that the crime stemmed from a drug-related dispute that remained unresolved. The victim had coerced her boyfriend into accepting illicit money on his behalf, leading to a pursuit by the authorities on drug trafficking charges.

As tensions escalated, the victim resorted to threatening the safety of family members, blatantly disregarding the consequences. The relentless pressure proved too much, ultimately driving the boyfriend to commit this horrific act of violence.