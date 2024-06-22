PM Srettha crushes coalition crisis rumours

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has slammed rumours suggesting the Palang Pracharath Party might be ousted from the coalition government.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament yesterday, June 21, Srettha decisively quashed the speculation.

“I have never mentioned any changes, and these rumours did not come from me.”

The 62 year old PM assured that the coalition’s internal communications remained harmonious.

Srettha further clarified that expecting no changes in the Cabinet over a four-year term was unrealistic.

“It is premature to speculate on such matters when there are more pressing issues at hand.”

When probed about the possibility of these rumours being intended to destabilise the coalition, Srettha admitted he was unaware of their origin.

“As the authority who would sign off on any adjustments in the government, I currently see no need for changes.

“This statement is to reassure the public that we prioritise addressing the issues facing our citizens.”

On the topic of the coalition dinner hosted by the Palang Pracharath Party, the Bangkok-born PM confirmed that Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Captain Thammanat Prompao, who is also the party’s secretary-general, would organise the event. Srettha expressed his readiness to attend, noting that his schedule was relatively open with no foreign trips planned, especially after the mobile Cabinet meeting on July 1 to 2.

The prime minister addressed the opposition’s intent to vote down the 2025 budget bill.

“Political matters are political matters, and in the parliamentary arena, all parties should present their criticisms and suggestions.”

Srettha emphasised that politicians’ primary concern should be the welfare of the people. With the government’s 314 votes and its unity intact, Srettha indicated there were no issues on this front, reported The Nation.

