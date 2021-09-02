Connect with us

Politics

PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: PM Prayut faced accusations of cash bribes in the censure debates today.

On the third day of the censure debate in Parliament, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha responded to charges that he gave cash bribes to MPs to secure their support to vote in his favour at the end of the debate. Pheu Thai MP Visarn Techateerawat levelled the accusation, saying that in a third-floor room of the parliament building PM Prayut met privately with a group of MPs for a meeting, during which he allegedly handed over 5 million baht payments to each of the MPs to bolster their support.

MP Visarn derided the actions he accused the prime minister of with a vitriolic outburst on the floor of the hearing.

“This is outrageous! This corruption! Just because he wants to stay on in his position, MPs are receiving five million baht each from him in his room. Is this possible in Thailand?”

The House Speaker was requested by a number of Palang Pracharat MPs to order MP Visarn to retract his accusation of bribes, but the Speaker said only that PM Prayut has been implicated and will have his chance to respond.

Pheu Thai members requested that officials immediately procure all CCTV footage from the third floor in hopes to witness what occurred. An MP alleged that he heard rumours that someone would attempt to hide footage by tampering with the CCTV system.

On the other hand, Palang Pracharat MP Veerakorn Kamprakob said that he was in attendance at the third-floor meeting in question and he assured that he did not witness any money changed hands. PM Prayut insists that the meeting was merely a visit from supportive MPs him words of encouragement and did not involve and bribes. He said he would not be stupid enough to get caught up in a scandal like the snack bag incident of 2008.

In that scandal, a lawyer representing then prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra gave a paper bag he said held cookies to a court official that was later revealed to hold 2 million baht in 1,000 baht notes. The bag of money was returned and the lawyer claimed he just mixed up bags.

Over the course of the censure debate, PM Prayut and other cabinet members defended themselves against accusations regarding embezzlement from Covid-19 funds, failing to join the COVAX program and their general bumbling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Lowseasonlover
2021-09-03 06:20
There is only one religion here in Thailand, Thats Money
image
Rain
2021-09-03 06:30
9 minutes ago, Lowseasonlover said: There is only one religion here in Thailand, Thats Money Power trumps that.
image
poohy
2021-09-03 06:41
Sadly whatever happens to P in this (undoubtably he is bereft of morals, inept totally corrupt and despicable ) BUT...he is only the monkey not the organ Grinder! That is another story!
image
Rain
2021-09-03 06:46
3 minutes ago, poohy said: Sadly whatever happens to P in this (undoubtably he is bereft of morals, inept totally corrupt and despicable ) BUT...he is only the monkey not the organ Grinder! That is another story! It's not another…
image
Allan
2021-09-03 06:55
It's only a scam if your not in it.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics3 hours ago

PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Langkawi plans reopening amid high vaccination, Covid-19
Crime6 hours ago

Extorted women held in chicken fighting dog kennel by fake police
Sponsored1 day ago

Stay in Thailand long-term with the Thailand Elite Visa

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket9 hours ago

Phuket entry rules relaxed to allow residents to exit and return
Hua Hin10 hours ago

Meme elephant Bunmee breaks into house 3 times, history of hijinks
Thailand11 hours ago

Police search 2 rooms Thitisan and subordinated used; unknown powder and drugs allegedly found
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World12 hours ago

Malaysia removes ban on Boeing 737 MAX following improvements to aircraft
Crime14 hours ago

Former Nakhon Sawan officer will face perjury charges over suspect’s cause of death
Thailand14 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Easing Covid restrictions, curfews, Covid infections drop | September 2
Bangkok14 hours ago

Bangkok ranked #1 best “workation” city in the world, Phuket #10
Krabi15 hours ago

Over 1,000 cats abandoned by owners on Koh Phi Phi, donations needed
Thailand15 hours ago

Hat Yai immigration officer investigated for alleged extortion
Thailand16 hours ago

Blood donations urgently needed by Red Cross; northeast stores hit critical level
Video16 hours ago

Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 2
Phuket17 hours ago

No deaths, 2 Sandboxers with Covid-19 in Phuket
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending