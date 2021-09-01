Politics
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
Complex, tricky accounting, embezzlement or a government going about its work in the middle of a pandemic? Accusations by the Pheu Thai opposition party are demanding Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha explain a 2 billion baht gap between what was allocated for Sinovac vaccine purchases and what was actually spent.
The charges, made under parliamentary privilege in this week’s no-confidence debate, claim that Thailand also paid inflated prices for vaccines that other countries purchased much cheaper and that the country’s reliance on Sinovac vaccines was linked to the manufacturer’s connection with a government-associated Thai business tycoon.
The accusations came yesterday as part the 4-day censure hearing to call for a vote of no-confidence for PM Prayut and 5 other high-level cabinet members, focusing on the bumbling of the Covid-19 vaccine procurement and rollout.
The Pheu Thai MP claimed that the corruption was possible by declaring a state of emergency, allowing PM Prayut to bypass procurement laws and directly purchase Sinovac vaccines, which were intended to be 10% of Thailand’s long-term vaccination program but soon became the primary vaccine brand for the country.
Thailand bought more and more of the less effective vaccines from China – a 6 billion baht purchase of 10.9 million vaccines in early July, and 5 subsequent purchases that are the basis of the skimming charges. The total budget allocated for the 5 deals was 10.8 billion baht, but only 8.7 billion baht went to the actual purchase, raising questions of what happened to the 2.1 billion baht unaccounted for.
The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation says that, due to currency exchange rates and vaccine price fluctuation, a higher budget than needed gets allotted to cover any unforeseen spikes in costs, but only the actual correct price at the time of the purchase is spent and the difference between the budgeted money and the actual price is never spent.
Pheu Thai claims that Thailand’s reliance on Sinovac was due to the close ties manufacturer Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited has with a wealthy and well connected Thai businessman. In fact, an official at the Chinese embassy said PM Prayut and his government was the first customer for the Sinovac vaccine, a product without any sales representatives in Thailand.
The Pheu Thai MP suggests that the businessman with close government ties and others who brokered the deal likely earned healthy commissions from the sale, driving up the price for inferior vaccines.
And Thailand did pay more for Sinovac. Early in the year, Thailand paid 556 million baht for 2 million vaccines while Indonesia paid 460 million baht and Brazil paid 337 million baht for the same 2 million vaccines.
PM Prayut denied all charges and defended his actions and policy, saying he lives off his salary only while declaring that he would never do anything immoral and that he prays every day. He says he demands the same honesty from his government.
Responding to the accusation of 2 billion baht being pocketed, he challenges opposition leaders to find the missing funds and reveal who really took them. PM Prayut vowed that his government would thoroughly investigate any allegations brought forward regarding skimming from the purchase of Sinovac vaccines.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thursday Covid Update: 262 deaths and 14,956 new cases
Pattaya officials concerned high costs of Covid tests will deter foreign tourists
Tourism Minister defends PM’s re-opening plan on day 3 of no-confidence debate
Stay in Thailand long-term with the Thailand Elite Visa
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
Anutin speaks in defence of handling of Covid-19 and vaccines
Coffee shop attackers surrender, face assault charges
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
Everything you need to know about Thai food
10 most romantic sites in Thailand to visit with your sweetheart
Top 5 all you can eat barbecue restaurants in Bangkok
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says lifting the nightly curfew is under consideration
Customers are welcomed back by the OneSiam Group
Top 8 recipes for Thai fruits Shakes
Alleged Pattaya gambling operation broken up, 4 arrested
Thailand News Today | Restrictions ease, interprovincial travel resumes | September 1
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 264 deaths, news briefs
Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
NACC investigating cars and wealth of fugitive Chief Joe
Covid UPDATE: 264 deaths, provincial totals
Bangkok Airways breach may have compromised customer data
Thailand to be added to UK “red list” from Monday
Cambodia upset over Thai temple’s resemblance to Angkor Wat
Officials inspect Phuket and consider Covid-19 lockdown extension
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 292 new deaths, news briefs
‘Jo Ferrari’ – his arrest, press conference and investigation
First vaccine dose administered to nearly 90% of Bangkok residents
Pfizer vaccine to be rolled out to 4 million students from next month
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
- Bangkok4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 264 deaths, provincial totals
- Technology4 days ago
Bangkok Airways breach may have compromised customer data
- Cambodia3 days ago
Cambodia upset over Thai temple’s resemblance to Angkor Wat
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand to get Covid-19 foreign aid from China and Korea
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA Covid-19 plan: domestic vaccines, “learning to live with it”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UK residents cancel reservations, flee Phuket, following Thailand’s inclusion on the “red list”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bloomberg Covid-19 Resilience list has Thailand 5th to last
Recent comments: