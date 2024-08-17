Pita Limjaroenrat points to winning lottery numbers on train (video)

Photo courtesy of Tiktok @poo.nipha video screenshot

Pita Limjaroenrat accurately pointed out numbers on a train sign before the lottery draw, matching the winning digits. Netizens expressed regret over noticing too late.

Pita, former MP and chief advisor of the disbanded Move Forward Party, recently visited Ratchaburi to support Chaiyarat Sakisapong, a candidate for the Provincial Administrative Organisation Chairperson, campaigning under the name of the People’s Party. During the visit, Pita was seen pointing at numbers on a train sign, which later turned out to be winning lottery digits.

After the Government Lottery Office announced the results for the draw yesterday, August 16, the first-prize number was revealed as 095867, and the last two digits were 28. Prior to this, Pita had travelled to Ratchaburi to assist Chaiyarat in his campaign. While on a train, Pita pointed towards a sign overhead displaying the numbers 27 and 28. This moment was captured in a video posted by TikTok user @poo.nipha.

The TikTok post featured a clip of Pita pointing at the sign. The number 28 coincidentally matched the last two digits of the lottery result, sparking reactions from online users who lamented not seeing the numbers earlier.

The clip quickly gained traction online, with many viewers expressing their disappointment for not catching the hint in time, reported KhaoSod.

“Had we noticed Pita’s gesture earlier, we might have struck it lucky.”

