What to do in Bangkok this week (August 15 to 21)

Image via The Changing Room Project

Weekday or weekend, Bangkok’s calendar is as vibrant and exciting as its neon-lit streets. Whether you feel like shopping, grabbing a bite to eat, or hitting the dance floor, there’s always something lively happening in the city. Here are the top things to do in Bangkok this weekend (and next weekday!)

Things to do in Bangkok this week (August 15 to 21)

Weekly live sports schedule and Friday Football Free Flow at The Clubhouse Bangkok

When: Daily, 09.30 to 00.00. Sports screenings depend on game schedules.

Where: The Clubhouse Bangkok, 21/1-3 Soi Sukhumvit 23

The weekend is the perfect time to cheer for your favourite sports team while enjoying some cold beers and tasty food at The Clubhouse Bangkok. This weekend, you can catch all the action from the Premier League, English Championship, AFL – Aussie Rules, Rugby Championship, Moto GP, UFC 305, and Supercars Championship. Whether you choose to chill in the fabulous indoor area or soak up the sun on the outdoor terrace, you won’t miss any thrilling moments thanks to the big HD TVs and projectors throughout the sports bar.

The Clubhouse Bangkok has a mouthwatering menu that includes everything from chicken parmigiana to their special Clubhouse wrap – so you can focus on cheering without feeling hungry. They also have a wide range of drinks available, including beers and house wines. And for football fans, swing by this Friday for their Friday Football Free Flow. For 575 THB, you can enjoy two hours of unlimited Singha beer, house spirits, and wines while watching AFL and NRL games.

Want to spend some quality time with friends? Head upstairs to The Clubhouse Bangkok’s lounge for a fun game of darts! Plus, if you’re looking for a place to hold meetings or special events, you can book that lounge too.

For the latest updates and sports event schedules, visit The Clubhouse Bangkok’s Facebook page.

The Changing Room Project at White Box in People of Ari

When: Saturday, August 17 to Sunday, August 18, from 9.15am to 8.15pm

Where: White Box in People of Ari, Soi Ari 1

How much: Workshops start from 350 THB per person. Tickets available at ticketmelon.

The Changing Room Project is making its first appearance in Thailand on August 17 and 18. This event will feature four different workshops that dive into the link between how we see ourselves and sustainability, all through the lens of eco-friendly fashion. Plus, you can connect with globaltalents, yourself, and one another during the workshops.

The Mindful Movement Somatic Meditation workshop will explore your mind-body connection with gentle movements and meditation. You’ll see how your clothing choices affect your inner self. On the other hand, the Fabric of Legacy: A Reflective Ceremony for Passing Down Clothing workshop invites you to join Thammika Sangkeo in a reflective writing journey. Carla Soledad Rivera from Soledad Designs will be knitting a cosy blanket live during the workshop.

If you love the ocean, be sure to join the Trivia! Clothes & Marine Life. You can chat with other ocean enthusiasts, learn how fashion impacts marine life, and even win a two-night stay at Kimpton Maalai Hotel! The trivia will be hosted by NatGeo explorers. Finally, catch a film screening and enjoy somatic practice with Adelene Stanley at the Reflections in Motion: “Changing Room” Film Screening and Somatic Practice workshop.

Kids aged 15 and up are welcome at the workshops.

Indian 78th Independence Day all-you-can-eat lunch at Tapori

When: Thursday, August 15 to Sunday, August 18, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Where: Tapori Bangkok

How much: 990++ THB per person

August 15 is India’s independence day! Join the celebration with a fantastic all-you-can-eat lunch served on banana leaves at Tapori. The menu features a selection of delicious dishes that highlight the vibrant flavours of India’s diverse food culture.

After Dark at Baccarat Bangkok: House, Indie Dance & Techno Party

When: Thursday, August 15, from 9.00pm

Where: Baccarat, The Davis Hotel Bangkok

How much: 500 THB per person including 1 drink, at the door

Can’t wait for the weekend to party? Well, why wait? After Dark: Techno Masked Party is happening this Thursday at Baccarat Bangkok. Expect a fantastic lineup and awesome vibes all night with music featuring Afro House, Indie Dance, and Melodic House Techno. In addition, there’s a special treat for everyone: free Venetian-style masks.

Thai Cheese Buffet at Vivin Grocery and Bistro

When: Friday, August 16

Where: Vivin Grocery and Bistro Asok

How much: 1,190 THB net per person

Attention cheese lovers! The popular Thai Cheese Buffet at Vivin Grocery and Bistro is making a comeback. This is your chance to enjoy more than 20 kinds of cheese. You can pair your cheese with five-star homemade Thai cold cuts, two varieties of bread, a fresh organic salad bar, jams, chutneys, honey, dressings, and, of course, a glass of GranMonte wine.

Hey Stranger! Speed-Friendling Event at Allso Bar

When: Saturday, August 17, from 8.00pm

Where: Allso Bar, Bangkok

How much: Free entry

If your goal for 2024 is to be more social, then there’s no better place to be than Allso Bar this Saturday. They’re hosting a relaxed speed-friending event. It doesn’t matter if you’re a digital nomad, an expat, someone who works from home, an introvert, or just looking to find new friends, everyone is welcome. You’ll get an ice-breaker card with fun topics to chat about, like pop culture, politics, personal stories, and even the classic debate of rice versus noodles.

Go Grrrls: Brat Party

When: Saturday, August 17, from 8.00pm to 1.00am

Where: The Corner House Bangkok

How much: 350 THB online / 450 THB at the door

Are you so Julia? This Saturday is the time to have your brat summer (well, brat rainy season) because Go Grrrls is hosting a party to celebrate Charli XCX, an English singer and songwriter who just released her newest album, Brat, last June.

At the party, you can enjoy the sounds of Hyperpop, Electro-Pop, Hard House, and Eurodance beats. Plus, there’s a special 365 partygirl competition: dress up as fabulously as you can like Charli XCX. The winner will receive fantastic prizes from her label at Warner Music TH.

A 4-Hand Iron Chef Indian Dining Experience at Nila Bangkok

When: Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm

Where: Nila, 4th Floor, Amari Bangkok

How much: 2,200++ THB per person

The superstar team of Iron Chef Thailand winners, Bharath S. Bhat from Nila Bangkok and Saurabh Sachdeva from Tambu Phuket, will join hands this weekend to offer you a one-of-a-kind 4-hand dining experience. They will create an extraordinary menu that showcases the lively flavours of Indian coastal food mixed with Portuguese touches and modern Indian dishes cooked over charcoal, all inspired by the rich history of India’s Mughal era.

Sunday Soundbath at The Green Room: A Yoga & Wellness Sanctuary

When: Sunday, August 18, from 6.15pm and Monday, August 19, from 11.15am

Where: The Green Room: A Yoga & Wellness Sanctuary

If you’re looking to unwind and let your mind take a break, check out the Sunday Soundbath at The Green Room: A Yoga & Wellness Sanctuary. The session kicks off with a guided relaxation, which will help you settle in before you lie back on comfy mats for some deep rest. While you’re there, soothing sounds and vibrations from live therapeutic instruments fill the space. This experience is designed to activate your body’s relaxation response, promoting feelings of calm and healing. You can expect benefits like less stress, reduced tension, improved sleep quality, and better blood flow.

Catch of Canada at The Landmark Bangkok Hotel

When: Tuesday, August 20, from 6.00pm to 9.00pm

Where: The Landmark Bangkok Hotel

How much: 1,400 THB for members and participating chambers / 1,900 THB for non-members

CanCham Thailand, along with Canada’s new Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office (IPAAO), is taking your taste buds to Canada on Tuesday. This is a fun food adventure that highlights the delicious flavours and cultural richness of Canada. You can savor dishes like Lobster Mac & Cheese, Maple Smoked Candied Salmon, Canadian Club Maple Pork Belly Burnt Ends, and Clam Chowder Poutine. Plus, there will be free-flow beer and wine for everyone to enjoy.

JAMBOX at Speakerbox

When: Wednesday, August 21, from 6.00pm to 11.30pm (jam session)

Where: Speakerbox, Thonglor

How much: 250 THB online / 350 THB at the door. Tickets available at ticketmelon.

Need a midweek pick-me-up to get you to the weekend? Swing by Speakerbox in Thonglor for JAMBOX, where music lovers come together for fun talks and jam sessions. This is a special occasion because it marks the venue’s last days at their current location. It’s all about celebrating teamwork in music, no matter the genre. You’ll get to see some of the most skilled musicians, singers, and MCs from Bangkok meeting on stage for the first time and just going with the flow—anything can happen! During the jam session, you’ll enjoy a mix of live Jazz, Soul, Pop, Afrobeat, Funk, Molam, Hip Hop, and Electro. Every performance will be unique because it’s all improvised.

This event is open to anyone aged 20 and older. Musicians can attend for free with RSVP (limited to 30, for semi pro or pro musicians).

