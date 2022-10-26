Connect with us

Thailand

PICTURES: Soi Dog delivers food to animals in flood-hit provinces of Thailand

Published

 on 

Soi Dog Foundation delivered over 210 tonnes of food to over 26,000 animals affected by floods in Thailand this month alone. Soi Dog helped animals affected by severe flooding in Sing Buri, Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, Ubon Ratchathani, Sukhothai, and Ang Thong provinces.

The foundation was able to deliver 7,750 bags of dog food and 2,785 bags of cat food in six provinces thanks to a positive response to their urgent appeal. Soi Dog is continuing to deliver food by the day.

Locals in some areas have been able to pick up the food from their local subdistrict administrative organisation (OrBorTor). In some areas, this has not been possible, so Soi Dog’s staff delivered the food to stranded animals by boat.

The foundation said the flooding this year is among the most severe they have ever seen. Soi Dog assisted animals displaced by floods in Ayutthaya and Sing Buri last year, Nakhon Si Thammarat in 2020, Ubon Ratchathani in 2019, and Bangkok in 2011-12.

Community Relations Manager of Soi Dog Foundation Sakdapol Thongjan said…

“I have never seen anything like it. Entire houses were flooded up to the roof, and animals were swimming through the water, desperately trying to reach higher ground. We had to paddle boats to reach some dogs who were completely stranded on a bridge. It was heartbreaking. There were hundreds of them.”

It’s not only stray animals that have been affected but pets too. A man from Sukhothai told Soi Dog staff that his home flooded within minutes when a nearby dam collapsed in the early hours of the morning. His dog was swept away by the fast currents. Fortunately, the dog was able to take refuge in a tree and was reunited with his owner the next day.

In Sing Buri, a woman told staff that she had urgently taken in a puppy that had nowhere else to go after its owner’s house was inundated with rising flood waters. The flooding is much worse than in previous years, the woman added.

Soi Dog does not receive any government funding and is reliant on donations from supporters from around the world. Without their generosity, the emergency flood relief efforts would not have been possible.

“Any support, whether from individuals or organizations, is greatly appreciated. These animals are part of our communities, and they need us now more than ever,” said Sakdapol.

To donate to Soi Dog’s urgent appeal, please click here. To report a displaced dog or cat in need of food, please call 076-68129 from Monday – Friday, 8am  – 5pm, or email ble@soidog.org.

In September, Soi Dog made headlines when they vaccinated over 700 stray dogs in Phuket. Later that month, Soi Dog stepped up their fight against rabies and the dog meat trade in Vietnam.

soi-dog-pr

soi-dog

soi dog

PICTURES: Soi Dog delivers food to animals in flood-hit provinces of Thailand | News by Thaiger

soi dog

soi dog

soi dog

soi dog

soi dog

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thailand joins the International Vaccine Institute
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 263 guns seized in 15 days in southern Thailand
Indonesia2 hours ago

Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Sponsored1 day ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Crime2 hours ago

Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
World2 hours ago

North Korean defector’s remains found in South Korea
Drugs2 hours ago

Bust sees 6 arrested for drugs, 6 police arrested for bribes
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Spiderman spins web to promote Thai tourism
Pattaya3 hours ago

Tourists flock to Pattaya seafood festivals over long weekend
Thailand3 hours ago

Angry elephant smashes pickup truck windscreen in northeast Thailand
Bangkok4 hours ago

Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Thailand4 hours ago

Drivers return nearly 100,000 baht found on road to owner
Crime4 hours ago

Drink driving Chonburi FC goalie released on bail for 100,000 baht after fatal crash
Pattaya5 hours ago

Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Phuket5 hours ago

Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Thailand5 hours ago

PICTURES: Soi Dog delivers food to animals in flood-hit provinces of Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending