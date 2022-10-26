Connect with us

Thailand

61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station

Published

 on 

A 61 year old man was brutally beaten to death while waiting for a train at Bang Sue Grand Train Station in Bangkok. The murderer is still at large and the motive behind the murder remains unclear as the police investigate.

The man, Sujin (surname reserved), was found dead on a bench on platform number two at Bang Sue Train Station yesterday, with a fatal wound to the back of the head. Nearby the dead body police found his bag and a one-metre wooden stick which is believed to be the murder weapon.

The murderer did not take anything from the dead man. Officers found Sujin’s ID, 231 baht in cash, Laos, and Indonesian banknotes, and a train ticket.

Sujin’s documents revealed he was from the Isaan province of Kalasin and the train ticket found in his bag showed that he travelled from Nakhon Ratchasima province and arrived in Bangkok on Saturday, October 22.

The food vendor at the station told police that Sujin ate noodles alone in his shop at about 9pm last night, adding that the man did not look stressed and did not seem to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The security guard working at the station reported that he met the suspect on Saturday night who looked suspicious to him. The guard made known that the man sat too close to the railway line so he warned him to step back for safety reasons and go and sit on a bench, where Sujin sat, near platform number two instead.

The police told Khaosod that the train station’s security camera revealed the suspicious man walking around looking for something or someone. The man then grabbed a wooden stick and hit Sujin on the head before fleeing from the scene.

Police added that the investigation is ongoing for the murderer and the motive behind the attack.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-10-26 15:38
I will take a guess and say brain spun on drugs.
Soidog
2022-10-26 16:22
42 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: I will take a guess and say brain spun on drugs. Most likely. Yet there are those who claim drugs are a victimless crime. 
23RD
2022-10-26 17:10
Truly shocking I never thought I'd see the day when a Bangkok Train Station was dangerous. It's like something you'd see on a NYC Subway Station. 
ChrisS
2022-10-26 18:03
RIP to the victim of this seemingly mindless violence.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thailand joins the International Vaccine Institute
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 263 guns seized in 15 days in southern Thailand
Indonesia2 hours ago

Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Sponsored1 day ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Crime2 hours ago

Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
World2 hours ago

North Korean defector’s remains found in South Korea
Drugs2 hours ago

Bust sees 6 arrested for drugs, 6 police arrested for bribes
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Spiderman spins web to promote Thai tourism
Pattaya3 hours ago

Tourists flock to Pattaya seafood festivals over long weekend
Thailand3 hours ago

Angry elephant smashes pickup truck windscreen in northeast Thailand
Bangkok4 hours ago

Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Thailand4 hours ago

Drivers return nearly 100,000 baht found on road to owner
Crime4 hours ago

Drink driving Chonburi FC goalie released on bail for 100,000 baht after fatal crash
Pattaya5 hours ago

Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Phuket5 hours ago

Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Thailand5 hours ago

PICTURES: Soi Dog delivers food to animals in flood-hit provinces of Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending