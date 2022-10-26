61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station

A 61 year old man was brutally beaten to death while waiting for a train at Bang Sue Grand Train Station in Bangkok. The murderer is still at large and the motive behind the murder remains unclear as the police investigate.

The man, Sujin (surname reserved), was found dead on a bench on platform number two at Bang Sue Train Station yesterday, with a fatal wound to the back of the head. Nearby the dead body police found his bag and a one-metre wooden stick which is believed to be the murder weapon.

The murderer did not take anything from the dead man. Officers found Sujin’s ID, 231 baht in cash, Laos, and Indonesian banknotes, and a train ticket.

Sujin’s documents revealed he was from the Isaan province of Kalasin and the train ticket found in his bag showed that he travelled from Nakhon Ratchasima province and arrived in Bangkok on Saturday, October 22.

The food vendor at the station told police that Sujin ate noodles alone in his shop at about 9pm last night, adding that the man did not look stressed and did not seem to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The security guard working at the station reported that he met the suspect on Saturday night who looked suspicious to him. The guard made known that the man sat too close to the railway line so he warned him to step back for safety reasons and go and sit on a bench, where Sujin sat, near platform number two instead.

The police told Khaosod that the train station’s security camera revealed the suspicious man walking around looking for something or someone. The man then grabbed a wooden stick and hit Sujin on the head before fleeing from the scene.

Police added that the investigation is ongoing for the murderer and the motive behind the attack.