Soi Dog Foundation vaccinates over 700 stray dogs in Phuket, Thailand

Soi Dog Foundation, a non-profit organisation, recently carried out its annual vaccination campaign at the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter in Thalang district, also known as the “government dog compound.”

A team of Soi Dog veterinarians, community outreach staff, rescue officers, and a representative from the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Livestock Development came together to vaccinate 735 resident dogs at the government-operated facility.

The dogs received vital vaccinations against six diseases including rabies, distemper, and parvovirus.

International Director of Soi Dog, Dr Alicja Izydorczyk, commented on the importance of the campaign…

“Annual vaccinations of shelter dogs are a must and should be standard at every dog shelter. Distemper and parvovirus are extremely contagious, and both are very common in Thailand, killing hundreds of thousands of dogs every year.”

“If dogs in a shelter are not vaccinated regularly, there is a very high chance of an outbreak which can easily kill half of the shelter dog population.”

Soi Dog has provided veterinary care for the dogs at Phuket Stray Dog Shelter for over 15 years. In addition to the annual vaccination drive, the foundation sends veterinarians to the shelter every week and community outreach staff daily to ensure that all dogs there are spayed/neutered, protected against ticks and fleas, and treated for any health issues.

The most common health issues faced by strays at the shelter are dog bite wounds, fungal and other skin diseases, diarrhea, and coughing. Any dogs suffering from more serious health problems are transferred to the Soi Dog Hospital in Mai Khao for further treatment.

All this care bears a great cost. Soi Dog allocations approximately 2 million baht every year to veterinary treatments and prophylaxis for the shelter dogs. The foundation does not receive government funding but relies on the donations of kind dog lovers from all around the world.

Caring for dogs at the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter is a major part of Soi Dog’s community outreach programme which exists to provide care and treatment for not only street dogs in Phuket, but also for stray cats within communities around the island.

Soi Dog’s three community outreach teams consist of a veterinarian and veterinary support staff who travel around Phuket providing prompt medical treatment to animals who have been reported sick or injured.

The programme reduces the burden on Soi Dog’s busy dog and cat hospitals. It also helps teach basic animal first aid to those who care for dogs and cats in the community through incidental learning and designated workshops.

Dr Alicja said…

“While Soi Dog cares for animals from all backgrounds, whether they’re living out on the streets or in facilities like the government dog pound, it is also the collective responsibility of the community to come together to help the animals of Phuket and beyond.”

In May, Soi Dog helped to rescue Sandy the macaque, a former working monkey who ended up chained to a cage in the Rawai district for two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two expats, Penny and Barbara, wanted to find a home for Sandy. They contacted Soi Dog for help after the authorities told them they couldn’t help Sandy because she was registered as a working monkey.

Soi Dog contacted the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation for help, who agreed to take care of Sandy from then on. Sandy is now living a much happier and healthier life.

SOURCE: Soi Dog Foundation