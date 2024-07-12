Boy’s temple plate prediction stirs lottery hopes in Thailand (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A young boy captured public interest by pointing out a car registration plate at a temple, leading many netizens to believe he could bring them luck. Previously, he had successfully predicted lottery numbers, gaining a following on TikTok.

TikTok user sakon1876 shared a video featuring his son, Inter, who has a knack for pointing out vehicle registration plates that often turn out to be lucky. In the recent video, Inter walked down from the temple and directly pointed to a vehicle, identifying the plate number as 2516.

The video showed Inter walking towards a pickup truck parked in the temple’s lot and then pointing out the number 2516 on its registration plate. As soon as the video was posted, followers flooded the comments section, planning to use the number for the upcoming lottery draw on July 16.

This isn’t the first time Inter has done this. Previously, he walked down from a temple, headed straight to the back of a car, and pointed out a registration plate. Those who used the numbers he pointed out for the June 1 lottery draw claimed to have won substantial prizes.

Inter’s followers are now hoping for another stroke of luck with the numbers he recently pointed out. The previous instance where Inter’s prediction came true has left many eagerly awaiting the upcoming lottery results, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a monk who has been sleeping in a coffin for 30 years finds himself at the centre of a local lottery coincidence, as the winning numbers match the ones written on his coffin.

The story revolves around the abbot of Ban Rai Mai Temple in Thepnakhon, in Mueang District, Kamphaeng Phet province. He has been sleeping in a brown coffin since 1994 with the inscription indicating the Thai year 2537 (1994) and a note instructing that upon his death, his body should be cremated immediately without any ceremonial rites.