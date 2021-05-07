Thailand
Phuket to rollout rapid Covid-19 testing campaign for visitors
A rapid Covid-19 antigen testing campaign for visitors to Phuket is being rolled out to quickly detect cases in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. The island province is set to reopen to foreign tourists in July, that is if the virus is contained and if at least 70% of the population is vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The rapid testing campaign will start today and go until May 15. Visitors from Krabi, Ranong, Trang, and Phatthalung will be tested, according to deputy Phuket governor Piyapong Choowong. After May 15, those entering Phuket through official checkpoints will under Covid-19 tests funded by the National Health Security Office.
If daily new Covid-19 infections are more than 20 after the rapid testing campaign ends next week, then local officials will impose stricter disease control measures to help contain the virus.
In the recent wave of infections over the past month, there have been 493 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Phuket with 229 currently in treatment, according to the chief of the provincial public health office, Koosak Kookiattikul. To help contain Covid-19 in Phuket, the governor has also ordered local officials to find at-risk groups and carry out active case finding campaigns.
Despite the recent Covid-19 outbreak, Phuket is still scheduled to reopen under the so-called sandbox model, allowing foreign tourists who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel to the island without undergoing quarantine. A mass vaccination campaign is being rolled out on the island province in an effort to vaccinate 70% of the population, reaching herd immunity, by the end of June. Expats in Phuket with a valid work permit will be able to register for a vaccine starting next week.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees slight increase in daily Covid infections- Friday, 89
Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is seeing a slight increase from yesterday in new, daily Covid-19 infections at 89 today. Yesterday saw 76 new infections. The new infections bring the total amount of infections in the province since the beginning of April to 3,130. 1,549 are listed as being released from medical care and fully recovered, with 115 being released yesterday.
The infections by district are as follows:
Mueang Chonburi- 18
Si Racha- 17
Banglamung (including Pattaya)- 38
Phanat Nikhom- 1
Sattahip- 2
Ban Bueng- 2
Pan Thong- 7
Ko Chan- 1
3 patients who were transferred to Chon Buri for medical care from other provinces
The details of today’s infections are:
-2 confirmed close contacts of previous patients from Bangkok
-9 close contacts from workplaces
-A family of 9, all infected from a previous close contact
-Close contacts but timelines still under investigation, 35 cases
-34 cases under investigation
The Department of Public Health in Chon Buri is specifically asking people not to participate right now in any social gatherings outside of their direct, live-in families. The department has listed such things as: drinking circles, Thai barbecues, parties, religious gatherings, and social functions. Checkpoints with document requirements have been cancelled in Chon Buri, however, people are still being “requested” not to travel or leave the province.
Today, Thailand is reporting 27 new Covid-related deaths and 2,044 infections over the past 24 hours. The report today compiled the regional totals from yesterday. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has declared that it is focusing on containing major Covid clusters in 3 key Bangkok communities-the Klong Toey ‘slums’, Bon Kai in Pathumwan and Ban Khing in the Bang Kae district, on the west side of the Chao Phraya.
Meanwhile, talking about Phuket’s plans to open in July, the Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, said yesterday that the number of new cases on the island must reach zero before the government can contemplate the ‘Sandbox’ plan for no-quarantine travel.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s private sector to open 372 vaccination points nationwide
Thailand’s Chamber of Commerce has confirmed the private sector will open 372 vaccination centres in an effort to accelerate the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Nation Thailand reports that 82 of the centres will be in Bangkok, which, along with neighbouring provinces, is currently bearing the brunt of the third wave. The private sector aims to support the government’s plans to vaccinate 50 million people this year.
Various premises around the country, including offices and factories, are being kitted out with mobile vaccination units, IT systems and equipment, printers, and card readers. Sanan Angubolkul from the TCC says volunteers are being recruited to staff the centres and food and drinking water will be laid on. The plan is to offer local vaccination, to prevent people from having to travel and potentially pass on the virus.
According to Nation Thailand, Saran met with the Interior Minister, Anupong Paochinda, for talks on increased public-private cooperation in the fight against Covid-19, particularly in supporting small to medium-sized businesses. Both acknowledge the vital role vaccination plays, enabling the country to re-open to desperately needed international tourists.
It’s understood that a vaccination centre launched in partnership with Bangkok City Hall will serve as a model for provincial governors, chambers of commerce, and local health officials around the country.
Meanwhile, the government has confirmed that from next month, foreigners living in Thailand can register to be vaccinated as part of the government’s rollout. That date has been brought forward on the southern island of Phuket, where expats in possession of a valid work permit can register from Tuesday. Phuket is aiming to inoculate 70% of its population as it aims for a July 1 re-opening to vaccinated foreign tourists.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai restaurants want dine-in ban revoked as infections drop
The governor of Chiang Mai has called for the ban on dining in at restaurants to be lifted and for eateries to be allowed to serve food on-site until 9pm. Charoenrit Sa-nguansat’s request follows a drop in Covid-19 infections in the northern province.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has colour-coded Chiang Mai “dark red”, making it a maximum control zone, along with the central provinces of Bangkok, Chon Buri, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan. According to restrictions imposed on maximum control areas, in-house dining is prohibited at restaurants, which are only permitted to remain open for takeaway orders up to 9pm.
The Bangkok Post reports that Charoenrit has appealed the ban in a letter to the CSSA, after daily new infections dropped from triple digits to double digits. In his letter, he attached a copy of a petition from the Chiang Mai Restaurant and Entertainment Venue Association, who last week called for the dine-in ban to be lifted, pointing out that it’s having a significant impact on more than 14,000 restaurants and 80,000 workers. The association also argues that there have been no infections linked to local restaurants.
Charoenrit, who also heads up Chiang Mai’s communicable disease control body, says he supports the association’s petition, adding that case numbers have been following a downward trend in the last week and calling on the government to lift the dine-in ban in the province.
According to the Bangkok Post, an innovative restaurant thought it had found a way around the ban when it opened up a “drive-in” service, in which customers could order and consume food in their own cars for up to 2 hours. Alas, the move was opposed by health officials, who pointed out the small gap between vehicles and voiced concerns that diners could use the opportunity to mingle.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Maverick
Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:44 am
They have been testing all arrivals at the Bridge and Airport for 2 weeks now – another story that has got twisted somewhere – they have also said that from May 15th they may stop testing of cases remain low